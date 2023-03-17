Where will the Europa League draw be held?

The draw for the Europa League quarterfinals will be held at UEFA’s headquarters at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time does the Europa League draw start?

It will be held on Friday, March 17, starting at 5.30 pm IST.

Where will the Europa League draw been shown?

The draw will be shown on Sony sports TV and Sony LIV streaming.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

These are the teams in the draw:

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Juventus (Italy)

Manchester United (England)

Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

When are the next Europa League fixtures?

The two-legged Europa League quarterfinals are on April 13 and 20, the semifinals on May 11 and 18, with the final on Wednesday, May 31, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.