Europa League Draw: Man United vs Sevilla, Juve vs Sporting in UEL Quarterfinals, semifinals, draw highlights

5:50 PM: The final will be Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2.

5:45 PM: The semifinal fixtures are also set: The winner of Man United vs Sevilla will play either Juventus or Sporting CP while Bayer Leverkusen or Union SG will take on either Feyenoord or AS Roma.

5:40 pm: The draw starts! Manchester United is drawn against Sevilla. Juventus will play Sporting CP, which stunned Arsenal last night in the Europa League round of 16. Bayer Leverkusen will play Union SG while Feyenoord will play AS Roma.

5:35 pm: Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy secretary general of UEFA arrives on stage to facilitate the draw. He welcomes former Hungarian international Zoltan Gera on stage. He played for Fulham, Pécsi Mecsek and Harkány SE and enjoyed two spells at Ferencváros and West Bromwich Albion.

“I think you need a good squad, good players working for the team because with 11 players or 13 players, you cannot win. So you need players who are ready to sacrifice for the team. If you have that, in my opinion, you have a chance to reach the final,” says Gera.

The draw begins! Though no Hungarian club will feature in this year’s Europa League, the Puskas Arena in Budapest will host the final. The venue was originally slated to stage the 2022 final, but it was agreed in June 2020 that the Puskás Aréna would be the venue for the 2023 decider instead.

5:15 pm: Zoltan Gera, former Hungarian footballer is expected to be present at the draw as the final eight in the Europa League await their fate for the race to Budapest.

Champions League done and dusted. Europa League next! The quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures for the Champions League 2022-23 are done with Real Madrid playing Chelsea and Bayern Munich facing Manchester City. Time for the dates in Europa League!

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 is finally down to the last eight after a series of upsets and exciting contests.

Barcelona, the Europa League quarterfinalist last season, was sent packing by Barcelona while Dutch side Feyenoord cruised into te final eight after an 8-2 win on aggregate against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals are set to take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. All eyes will be on Manchester United, Juventus and Roma with all the three connected by either a former key player or manager.

Jose Mourinho, who won the UEFA Conference League with Roma, has taken his side into the Europa League quarters this season and may be drawn against his former side, Man United in the quarters.

Here is all you need to know about the UEL Quarterfinal and semifinal draw:

Where will the Europa League draw be held?

The draw for the Europa League quarterfinals will be held at UEFA’s headquarters at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

What time does the Europa League draw start?

It will be held on Friday, March 17, starting at 5.30 pm IST.

Where will the Europa League draw been shown?

The draw will be shown on Sony sports TV and Sony LIV streaming.

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?

⦿ Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) ⦿ Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Feyenoord (Netherlands) ⦿ Juventus (Italy)

Juventus (Italy) ⦿ Manchester United (England)

Manchester United (England) ⦿ Roma (Italy)

Roma (Italy) ⦿ Sevilla (Spain)

Sevilla (Spain) ⦿ Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) ⦿ Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

When are the next Europa League fixtures?

The two-legged Europa League quarterfinals are on April 13 and 20, the semifinals on May 11 and 18, with the final on Wednesday, May 31, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.