Europa League: Manchester United to face Sevilla in quarterfinals

Manchester United secured its spot in the final eight after a 5-1 win on aggregate over Spanish side Real Betis and remains in contention for three titles this season.

Team Sportstar
17 March, 2023 17:42 IST
Manchester United has already won a trophy under manager Erik ten Hag and will look for the second in the Europa League this season. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United will face Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, as confirmed in the UEL draw at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

This will be the second Spanish side that United will face in the competition. Erik Ten Hag’s side secured its spot in the last-eight after a 5-1 win on aggregate over Real Betis and remains in contention for three titles this season - the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Premier League. It has already won the Carabao Cup earlier this month.

Sevilla defeated Fenerbahce 2-1 on aggregate to make it to the quarterfinals.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of the second quarterfinal. Should United go through past Sevilla, it will take on either Juventus or Sporting Lisbon in the semifinals.

The Europa League final will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 31.

