Champions League quarterfinal draw live: Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UCL Man City vs Bayern, into the final eight, details

4:50

4:48 pm: The semifinal draws has Milan or Napoli playing Inter Milan or Benfica while the winners of Real Madrid vs Chelsea will play Bayern Munich or Manchester City in the second semifinal.

4:45 pm: Altintop picks up Real Madrid while Kluivert picks Chelsea. Los Blancos to face Chelsea while Inter Milan to play Benfica. Manchester City to play Bayern Munich. Napoli to play AC Milan in the remaining fixture.

4:42 pm: Patrick Kluivert, the former Ajax and Barcelona player follows the Turn on the stage. “All the teams that have reached teh quarterfinals deserve praise. But personally, one team that has impressed everyone in Napoli,” he says.

4:35 pm: Giorgio Marchetti, the deputy secretary general of UEFA arrives on stage to start the draw and welcomes Hamit Altintop, former Turkey International.

Altintop was part of the Turkey squad that reached the last four of the 2008 European Championship 2008. In 2010, he had won the FIFA Puskás Award for scoring the best goal of the season in a UEFA Euro 2012 qualifying match against Kazakhstan. He has played for European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

4:30 pm: The UCL draw is all set! The live telecast for the Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw starts with a video of the iconic stadium in Istanbul that will host the UCL 2022-23 fial. The Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, home of the Turkish national team, famously hosted the 2005 decider, when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’.

4:10 pm: 10 Minutes to draw! Which teams have made it to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2022-23? Manchester City, Chelsea (England), Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal) have remain in the UCL this season.

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 is finally down to the last eight after a series of upsets and exciting contests.

Liverpool, the runner-up last season, was eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16 while Napoli made history, qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time in its history.

The draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals are set to take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday. All eyes will be on reigning champion Real Madrid, German powerhouse Bayern Munich and England’s Manchester City as the names go into the pot.

The final will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, home of the Turkish national team. The venue famously hosted the 2005 decider, when Liverpool recovered from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in the ‘Miracle of Istanbul’.

Here’s all that you need to know about the draw:

Who are the teams left in the Champions League?

Manchester City, Chelsea (England), Napoli, Inter Milan, AC Milan (Italy), Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal)

Where is the Champions League draw held?

The Champions League draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When will the Champions League draw be held?

The Champions League draw will be held onFriday, March 17, 4.30 PM IST (11 am GMT)

What are the Champions League draw rules?

The quarterfinal stage of the Champions League draw has no rules with any team eligible to face the other.

When are the Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal fixtures?

The two-legged Champions League quarterfinals are on April 11, 12 and 18, 19. The semifinals will be played on May 9, 10 and 16, 17