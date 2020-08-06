Inter Milan vs Getafe, Europa League LIVE: Lukaku and Martinez start

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE BLOG of the 2019-20 Europa League match between Inter Milan and Getafe happening at the Arena AufSchalke on Wednesday.

The team line-ups are out!

INTER MILAN XI: Handanovic (G)(C), Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni, Barella, Gagliardini, Young, Brozovic, D'Ambrosio, Lukaku, Martinez.

SUBS: Sanchez, Candreva, Eriksen, Moses, Skriniar.

GETAFE XI: Soria (G), Etxeita, Dakonam (C), Timor, Maksimovic, Cucu, Arambari, Nyom, Mata, Olivera Miramontes, Suarez.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Inter Milan and Getafe will face off in a single-leg UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie at Gelsenkirchen in Germany on Wednesday.

After missing out on Serie A title to Juventus by just a point, Inter will be looking to make a mark in the Europa League. This fixture was initially scheduled five months earlier but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Getafe, on the other hand, is just making its third European appearance this term and will head into the competition's restart with a six-game winless streak.

READ | Travel bans could force clubs to drop out of European competition

The winner of Wednesday’s game at the home ground of Schalke will face Bayer Leverkusen or Rangers in the last-eight.

Antonio Conte has made Inter formidable at the back since taking charge in the summer of 2019 and it finished the Serie A season with the league’s best defensive record, conceding just 36 times.

Stefano Sensi, who has not made an appearance for the club since January, rejoined training just last week but remains a doubt for the fixture.

There might be one change in the wing-back slots, with Antonio Candreva replacing Danilo D’Ambrosio on the right flank. Ashley Young is pretty much guaranteed to get the nod ahead of Cristiano Biraghi on the opposite flank.