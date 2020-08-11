Football Europa League Europa League Fernandes penalty sends Man United into Europa League semis Bruno Fernandes' extra-time penalty earned Manchester United a tough 1-0 win over Copenhagen in the Europa League quarterfinal on Monday. Reuters Cologne, Germany 11 August, 2020 03:43 IST Burno Fernandes' 95th minute penalty earned United a hard-fought win over Copenhagen. - ap Reuters Cologne, Germany 11 August, 2020 03:43 IST Manchester United reached the Europa League semifinal as midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored a 95th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in extra time on Monday.United, which won Europe's second-tier competition in 2017, will next meet either Sevilla or Wolverhampton Wanderers for a berth in the final after grinding down its stubborn Danish opponent in an entertaining last-eight clash.Copenhagen dominated the opening half and missed several chances before United moved up a gear in the second, hitting the woodwork twice and forcing a string of superb saves from goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson. Europa league highlights: Fernandes' extra-time penalty sends Man United through to semis Fernandes settled the contest when he drilled his spot-kick past Johnsson after Anthony Martial, who saw several sitters thwarted by the keeper, was fouled by Andreas Bjelland.Copenhagen came forward in search of an equaliser in the last 15 minutes of extra time but United's defence, which looked shaky all evening, held out as the team booked a semifinal spot. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos