Germany bars fans from football matches till at least end of October Health Minister Jens Spahn pointed to a rising number of new coronavirus cases over the past few days and warned against taking any avoidable risks. Reuters BERLIN 10 August, 2020 23:12 IST The Bundesliga season restarted in mid-May after a suspension of more than two months, becoming the first European league to resume under strict rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters BERLIN 10 August, 2020 23:12 IST The health ministers of Germany's federal and state governments have agreed to extend a ban for spectators in stadiums at Bundesliga football matches until at least the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Bundesliga season restarted in mid-May after a suspension of more than two months, becoming the first European league to resume under strict rules to contain the spread of the coronavirus."We need to stay vigilant. In the current situation, spectators in the stadiums would be the wrong signal," Health Minister Jens Spahn said in a tweet.ALSO READ| Dortmund says Jadon Sancho staying amid Man United links Spahn pointed to a rising number of new coronavirus cases over the past few days and warned against taking any avoidable risks that could further increase the infection rate.Government officials have repeatedly urged Germans to stick with such precautionary measures as social distancing and the wearing of face masks, but the rising number of infections suggest some have become less careful during the summer months