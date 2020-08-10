Man United vs Copenhagen, Europa League LIVE: Line-ups, Team news

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Europa League quarterfinal between Manchester United and Copenhagen at the Cologne Stadium.

Team News: Manchester United will be without left back Luke Shaw for the tie due to injury. Copenhagen will be without its key attacker Michael Santos who is suspended for the match in Cologne.

Form Guide: Man United - WWDWD, Copenhagen - WWWLD

Here is the preview for this week's matches:

The Europa League will set up a reunion for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he takes on an old friend in the quarterfinals.

When Solskjaer’s team faces Copenhagen in Cologne on Tuesday, the opposing coach will be his old Norway teammate Stale Solbakken.

The two played at the 1998 World Cup when Norway reached the last 16 and beat Brazil along the way. The Norwegian team was bursting with talent then but hasn’t qualified for a World Cup since.

“I used to play with Stale Solbakken and he’s a good friend of mine — we’ve been in touch before today. We wished each other good luck and said hope to see you in Germany. They did their job, we did our job, so on to the next one,” Solskjaer said Wednesday, according to UEFA.

“Stale’s teams are always well organised and difficult to play against. Very talented young players with experience. He’s done fantastic in building team after team and it’s going to be a difficult one.”

The Red Devils are certainly one of the favourites for the title, with Copenhagen understandably a massive underdog heading into this fixture. While Manchester Untied on the trophy in 2017, Copenhagen is playing in its first European last-eight game.

However, Copenhagen and Solbakken have sprung surprises before. During his first spell as Copenhagen coach in 2006, Solbakken led the team to a 1-0 victory over United in the Champions League group stage.

Solskjaer was on the field for United that day alongside Wayne Rooney in attack, with a 21-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo on the flank.

The winner of the tie will play Wolves or Sevilla, who meet on Tuesday.

Now or Never for Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen will face Inter Milan in the quarterfinals of the Europa League. - Reuters

For Bayer Leverkusen, the Europa League tournament on home soil offers a golden chance to shed its nickname of “Neverkusen.”

Five times the Bundesliga runner-up and never the champion, and the losing finalist to Real Madrid in the 2002 Champions League final, Leverkusen has a reputation for falling just short of success. It has history in this competition though, beating Espanyol on penalties in 1988 in the final of what was then called the UEFA Cup.

Winning the trophy would put Leverkusen back in the Champions League for 2020-21 after it missed out by two points in June.

It’s now or never for Kai Havertz too. The Leverkusen forward has been linked with a move to Chelsea, so each game in the Europa League could be his last for the club he joined at the age of 11. He hit the bar and put another shot just wide as Leverkusen defeated Rangers in the round of 16.

The draw hasn’t made that easy, pitting Leverkusen against Inter Milan in the quarterfinal Tuesday. Inter is aiming to cap its recent resurgence with its first trophy in nine years. No Italian club has won this competition since Parma won the UEFA Cup in 1999.

Europa League live streaming of Man Utd vs Copenhagen will begin at 12.30 am (IST) ,Tuesday on Sony LIV app and Sony Ten Sports network .