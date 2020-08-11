Europa League Wolves' Neves prepared for Sevilla showdown Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has described the Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla as 'like a final'. Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 10:08 IST Team Sportstar 11 August, 2020 10:08 IST Europa League: Conte happy with semis progress Keown, Gilberto have their say on Ozil situation at Arsenal Kolasinac looking to move on after knife attack Europa League final: Arsenal, Chelsea to fight in distant Baku More Videos Klopp brands UEFA 'irresponsible' as fans count cost of Euro glory Kepa, Hazard book final place for Chelsea after tense shootout Aubameyang treble books Baku berth for Arsenal Emery expects Ramsey to be out for 'some weeks' UEFA Europa League: Arsenal ready for a strong Napoli Sarri ready to make changes for Europa League and Liverpool Emery content after Vorskla win, but wants more defensively We're buying into Emery's ideas - Iwobi