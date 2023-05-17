Europa League: Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation

Bayern Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has rubbished his links away from the club and has said that his immediate focus is on the Europa League semifinal.

“I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future,” Alonso said before Thursday’s Europa League semifinal match against Roma. “I’m fully focused on what I want, and I’ve spoken with everyone who needs to know.”

The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has turned the fortunes of Leverkusen as the club sits seventh in the Bundesliga table with a chase to secure European football next season, too.

With his contract at the Bundesliga club running out in 2024, Alonso has attracted interest from several clubs in Europe, most prominently from his former club Real Madrid and Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

But when asked whether he will stay at the club next season, he calmly replied, “yes, that’s correct.”

Professor vs Apprentice in Europa League semifinal

Against his former head coach Jose Mourinho’s side, Leverkusen lost 0-1 but the Spaniard feels the contest is ‘still open’.

“The first game was very close. We can expect more tomorrow,” Alonso said. “The little details will be important. But I feel the energy from the team and if we give everything on the field, we can proud after the game.”

“When we’ve given everything, then we can leave with our heads held high.”

Alonso also added that it is difficult to second-guess his former coach, who has already steered Roma to its first European Trophy in 60 years.

“It’s not easy to know what’s going on in his mind,” Alonso said. “He’s a special character. He’s able to transmit a winning mentality to his teams and he’s doing that in Rome.”