FA Community Shield Preview: Leicester City the underdogs again in a tale of two Cities

Leicester City could be facing the Premier League's first 100 million pound player when it meets Manchester City in Saturday's Community Shield at Wembley but that will just be added motivation for manager Brendan Rodgers.

Media reports have suggested Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could give England playmaker Jack Grealish, a first outing in the curtain-raiser to the season.

The Foxes upset Chelsea 1-0 at the stadium in May to win the FA Cup for the first time and has shown money is not everything.

"You can look at it two ways and think you can never compete or you try and create a culture and an environment that means you are going to be competitive," Rodgers said of Man City's spending.

"We know the level in the Premier League but it doesn't stop us competing," added the Northern Irishman.

City has won the shield six times previously, from 12 appearances, and most recently in 2019.

Leicester's 1-0 FA Cup win was the club's first in their history but Saturday will be a third appearance in the curtain-raiser.

Both sides will be keen to start the campaign with some silverware, even if the match will be lacking some of the big guns yet to return after a busy summer of international football.

"It's a fantastic game for us. It means we won the FA Cup," said Rodgers, who lost French defender Wesley Fofana to injury on Wednesday.

"It's a wonderful occasion and there's something there at the end of it."

Only 20,000 spectators were allowed into Wembley for the FA Cup final but Saturday offers the chance for many more fans to enjoy a day out at the stadium, with a capacity crowd and Leicester allocated 26,639 tickets, of which City has been allocated 26,602.