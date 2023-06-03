Magazine

FA Cup Final: Man City beats Manchester United to move closer to historic treble

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English football.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 21:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/ AP
Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the English FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United. | Photo Credit: Dave Thompson/ AP

Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds.

With City having already retained the Premier League, now only a first-ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English football.

Gundogan, City’s captain, scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final — timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds — only for United midfielder Bruno Fernandes to convert a 33rd-minute penalty against the run of play after Jack Grealish was adjudged to have handled the ball.

If Gundogan’s opener was probably his best goal for City, his 51st-minute winning goal might be one of his scrappiest as he met a cross from Kevin De Bruyne from a free kick with a left-foot volley that bobbled between two United defenders and past goalkeeper David De Gea.

United was looking to protect its proud status as the only team to win the league-FA Cup-European Cup treble, in 1999, but now needs a favor from Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on June 10.

It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs, with Prince William and United great David Beckham among those in attendance at England’s national stadium.

