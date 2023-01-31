Football

FA Cup: Top teams kept apart; Wrexham could face Tottenham

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

AP
31 January, 2023 08:47 IST
31 January, 2023 08:47 IST
Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte, centre, congratulates players after the FA Cup 4th round match against Preston North End.

Tottenham’s head coach Antonio Conte, centre, congratulates players after the FA Cup 4th round match against Preston North End. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday.

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

Also Read
FA Cup: West Ham sets up Man United tie by beating Derby

Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday, setting up a replay next week.

Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.

Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.

Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27):

  • ⦿ Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby
  • ⦿ Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham
  • ⦿ Stoke vs. Brighton
  • ⦿ Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham
  • ⦿ Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds
  • ⦿ Bristol City vs. Manchester City
  • ⦿ Manchester United vs. West Ham
  • ⦿ Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Follow all January deadline day stories here:

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us