FA Cup: Top teams kept apart; Wrexham could face Tottenham

The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday.

Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.

Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday, setting up a replay next week.

Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.

Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.

Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27):

Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby ⦿ Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke vs. Brighton ⦿ Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds ⦿ Bristol City vs. Manchester City

Manchester United vs. West Ham ⦿ Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

