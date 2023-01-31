FA Cup: Top teams kept apart; Wrexham could face Tottenham

The biggest teams remaining in the FA Cup were kept apart in the draw for the fifth round on Monday.
Manchester City must travel to second-tier Bristol City while Manchester United was given another home match against West Ham, which beat third-tier Derby 2-0 a few hours after the draw.
Tottenham might have the most interesting match after being drawn against either second-tier Sheffield United or fifth-tier Wrexham, which is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Wrexham was the lowest-ranked team remaining after holding Sheffield United to 3-3 on Sunday, setting up a replay next week.
Brighton, which eliminated defending champion Liverpool on Sunday, will travel to second-tier Stoke.
Eleven Premier League teams have already been ousted.
Fifth-round draw (matches take place week beginning Feb. 27):
- ⦿ Southampton vs. Luton or Grimsby
- ⦿ Leicester vs. Blackburn or Birmingham
- ⦿ Stoke vs. Brighton
- ⦿ Wrexham or Sheffield United vs. Tottenham
- ⦿ Fulham or Sunderland vs. Leeds
- ⦿ Bristol City vs. Manchester City
- ⦿ Manchester United vs. West Ham
- ⦿ Ipswich or Burnley vs. Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
