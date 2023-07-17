MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life - FA study

According to the study, former players who headed the ball in a match more than 15 times were even more likely to score below the test threshold.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 21:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Daniel Chesters of West Ham heads the ball during an exhibition football match between Perth Glory and West Ham at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 15, 2023.
Daniel Chesters of West Ham heads the ball during an exhibition football match between Perth Glory and West Ham at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Daniel Chesters of West Ham heads the ball during an exhibition football match between Perth Glory and West Ham at Optus Stadium in Perth on July 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Researchers have found evidence suggesting that repetitive heading of balls during a professional football career is associated with a higher risk of cognitive impairment in later life, according to a study commissioned by England’s Football Association (FA).

The independent research study, jointly commissioned by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), was conducted by the University of Nottingham and spoke to over 450 retired professional footballers over the age of 45.

“The former professional footballers who took part in the study were asked to recall how many times they headed the ball per typical match and per typical training session; 0-5, 6-15 and over 15 times,” it said.

“... those who recalled that they typically headed the ball 6-15 times in a match were found to be 2.71 times more likely to score below the test threshold in the cognitive status assessment than ... (footballers) who typically headed the ball 0-5 times.”

Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC

According to the study, former players who headed the ball in a match more than 15 times were even more likely to score below the test threshold.

However, researchers conceded that there were several limitations to the methodology and that further study was required.

The first findings of the study, released in June, established that former footballers were 3.46 times more likely to have neurodegenerative diseases.

In April, the total number of claimants from a group of former football and rugby players suffering from neurological impairments rose to 380 as they joined a class-action lawsuit against their respective governing bodies.

The players allege that the sports’ governing bodies failed to protect them from concussion and non-concussion injuries that caused various disorders including early onset dementia, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and motor neurone disease.

In Pictures: Inter Miami officially unveils Lionel Messi

The FA has been looking to mitigate against potential health risks and dementia, and last year approved running a trial to remove deliberate heading in matches across the Under-12 level.

“This study is another step in understanding any potential link between neurodegenerative disorders and former professional footballers,” FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said.

“... As we work to gain a greater understanding of the medical research, we will continue to take a leading role as the governing body in reviewing the safety of our game and addressing potential risk factors which may be associated with football.”

Related Topics

FA /

Professional Footballers' Association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life - FA study
    Reuters
  4. Every game matters, only in UTT
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. WFI elections further delayed, Court further extends date of hearing
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life - FA study
    Reuters
  2. Gundogan ready to be a mentor for Barcelona’s young midfielders
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports wrap, July 17
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH | Lionel Messi officially unveiled as Inter Miami player
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Milestones, records to watch out for at the WWC 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC signs Fijian forward Roy Krishna from Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Repetitive heading may increase risk of cognitive impairment in later life - FA study
    Reuters
  4. Every game matters, only in UTT
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. WFI elections further delayed, Court further extends date of hearing
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment