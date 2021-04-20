AFC Champions League 2021 Live Score FC Goa vs Persepolis: Pandita benched; Adil, Gama start for Goa

Welcome to Sportstar's live match blog of the 2020-21 AFC Champions League Group E fixture between FC Goa and Persepolis at the Fatorda Stadium.

“Nothing more than maybe arguably the toughest test of my career. They come with a reputation which is earned and now it is our turn to grow further and earn a reputation of our own. I am really looking forward to the game. We are going to enjoy the moment for now but we have to mentally put the results behind and prepare for Persepolis.”

-FC Goa midfielder Glan Martins speaking ahead of this fixture.

“I saw both their matches, and they have been really working (hard), and been running a lot. It’s (FC Goa’s position on the table) not only surprising for us, but also for everyone else in the ACL. From the mental aspect, they are on a real high, and they have been doing well on the technical aspect as well. It is not by accident that they stopped two good teams. They did it on merit,”

The Persepolis manager Yahya Golmohammadi had good things to say about FC Goa, ahead of tonight’s fixture.

FC Goa will want to keep Shahriar Moghanlou quiet tonight and it does look like his threat has forced it to bulk its defence.

In its last match, trailing 0-1 down at half-time, Moghanlou struck twice to help Persepolis win the game 3-1.

There is no Ishan Pandita for Goa and it looks like Jorge Ortiz will start as the lone striker up-front. Juan Ferrando has opted to boost his defence, by including Adil Khan and Saviour Gama in the XI.

One change for Persepolis from the last match with Issa Alkasir coming in for Omid Ali Shah.

Here are the line-up:

FC Goa: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Sanson Pereira, Adil Khan, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia ©; Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins; Jorge Ortiz.

Persepolis: Hamad Lak; Siamek Nemati, Hossein Kanaani, Jalal Hosseini, Vahid Amiri; Kamal Kamyabinia, Ahmad Nouraillahi, Ehsan Pahlevan, Mahdi Torabi; Issa Alkasir, Shahriar Moghanlou,

Preview

Emboldened by two highly encouraging results in a span of four days, FC Goa will be up for the challenge when it runs into table-topper and last season’s runner-up Persepolis FC in the AFC Champions League here on Tuesday.

The first Indian outfit to play in the continent’s top-tier club competition, FC Goa surpassed expectations when it held AL-Rayyan and Al Wahda to goalless draws in its first two outings of the prestigious league.

Iranian champion Persepolis FC will be a different ball game altogether but judging by its spirited performances in the last one week, the Indian club doesn’t look like a team that will get intimated by reputation.

FC Goa will certainly enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the belief that it can go for not just another stalemate but also a win, regardless of the opponents’ strengths and past records.

Head coach Juan Ferrando was full of praise for goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh whose heroics against United Arab Emirates’ Al Wahda earned FC Goa a 0–0 stalemate in its last Group E match.

The 20-year-old, who guarded the Indian citadel during the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, stole the show with a string of fine saves which forced Ferrando into giving his goalkeeper the moniker ‘Superman’.

One of Goa’s most influential players so far in the elite tournament, Dheeraj has made a total of nine saves after two matches played and six of those came against Al Wahda.

“I feel like he is the best goalkeeper on matchday two,” said Ferrando after his side held Al Wahda.

“Dheeraj’s saves were very good. One thing for sure is that he needs to improve on his passing game because we know our style is to build up.” Ferrando said.

Dheeraj, who moved to Goa FC in January this year, is “extremely hardworking” and hard work is one of the few things Goa will need in abundance against a quality opposition like Persepolis FC.

While they have been exceptional in defence, FC Goa’s strength lies in the approach adopted by coach Ferrando, including maintaining ball possession and covering ground.

Currently second in the group behind Persepolis which has won both its games against Al Wahda (1–0) and Al-Rayyan (3–1), Goa knows it will face its ultimate test against the Iranian champion.

The 2019 runner-up defeated UAE’s Al Wahda 1–0 on Wednesday. Judging by its current form, Yahya Golmohammadi’s charges have certainly put behind last season’s final defeat against Korea Republic’s Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Persepolis has not lost in its last five matches in all competitions, with its only blemish being a 1–1 draw against Shahr Khodro in the Iran Pro League in April.

Seyed Jalal Hosseini has been a rock for Persepolis, with the veteran defender scoring a rare goal in the win over Al Wahda and the Iranian giant would definitely like to think that it has its nose ahead against FC Goa.

Least surprised by his team’s performances in the first two matches, FC Goa coach Ferrando hopes his wards can produce something similar against the group leader.

“It’s not surprising because I know my squad wants to improve every day. It’s a pleasure for me to work with this coaching staff, these players.

“We have to control our emotions. It’s necessary to repeat some details and change the plan for Persepolis. We have to continue in the same way because it’s a very difficult competition,” Ferrando said.

Only the group winners are assured of advancing to the next stage of the league.

Match starts at 10.30 PM IST.

Persepolis-an overview

After two successive draws against Al Wahda and Al Rayyan, FC Goa will face arguably its toughest challenge yet, when it faces Iranian side Persepolis in the third match in Group E of the AFC Champions League on Tuesday.

Founded in 1963, the club has a rich history of silverware, having won 13 league titles, the latest of which came in the 2019–20 season, 6 Hazfi Cup titles. 3 Iranian Super Cup titles and 1 Espandi Cup crown.

At the AFC Champions League, Persepolis finished twice runners-up- in 2018 and 2020.

The Yahya Golmohammadi-coached team is currently on top of the standings in the domestic league, with 41 points in 20 games.

It also tops Group E, with six points in two matches.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Amirmohammad Yousefi, Bozidar Radosevic, Hamad Lak.

Defenders: Hossein Kanaani, Farshad Faraji, Jalal Hosseini ©, (CBs); Saeid Aghaei, Ali Shojaei (LBs); Siamek Nemati, Mehdi Shiri (RBs),

Midfielders: Milad Sarlak, Kamal Kamyabinia(DMs); Ahmad Nouraillahi, Mohammad Sharifi (CMs),

Forwards: Mehadi Torabi, Omid Alishah, Ehsan Pahlevan, Vahid Amiri (LFs); Mehdi Mehdikhani (RFs); Mehdi Abdi Qara, Issa Alkasir, Shahriar Moghanlou, Alireza Khodaei (CFs).

Key players: Jalal Hosseini, Ahmad Nourollahi, Shahriar Moghanlou,

Coach: Yahya Golmohammadi

FC Goa’s full squad for the AFC Champions League

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan

Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes

Forwards: Jorge Ortiz , Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.

Coach: Juan Ferrando