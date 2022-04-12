Fernandinho says he'll leave City in surprise to Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, who joined the club in 2013, does not want to extend his stay at the English club and plans to return to his native Brazil at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old holding midfielder said his desire for more game time was behind his decision to leave City.

“I want to play,” Fernandinho said Tuesday ahead of City's second-leg match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.

“I will go back to Brazil, for sure,” he added.

That was news to City manager Pep Guardiola.

READ: UEFA Champions League: Atlético needs attack to start clicking again against City

“I didn't know,” Guardiola said when told minutes later about what Fernandinho said.

Fernandinho has been one of the key players at City since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk but is now backup to Rodri as the team's defensive midfielder.

He hasn't started a match for City in more than a month.

City leads Atletico 1-0 after the first leg in Manchester.