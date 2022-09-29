Football

FIFA-AFC delegation meets promoters of ISL, national coach Igor Stimac

PTI
NEW DELHI 29 September, 2022 22:59 IST
Indian national football team’s players with their coach Igor Stimac during a team meeting on the eve of their match against Cambodia during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

Indian national football team's players with their coach Igor Stimac during a team meeting on the eve of their match against Cambodia during the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers.

The FIFA-AFC delegation, currently in India on a three-day visit, on Thursday met the representatives of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the marketing partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Having gone through the various aspects and problems of club football in the country, the delegation then sat down with the national men’s team head coach Igor Stimac and had an extensive conversation with the Croatian.

The delegation comprised Nodar Akhalkatsi, Director, Strategic Projects & MA Governance, FIFA, Sarah Solemale, Senior MA Governance Service Manager, FIFA, Allessandro Gramagila, Strategic Development Manager, FIFA and Sonam Jigmi, Senior Manager, South Asia, MA Division, AFC.

The AIFF Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran said, “Once the roadmap is ready, it will reflect on our work. We want something on the pitch, which includes realistic goals and achievable objectives.

“We are collaborating with institutions as well as individuals, who can help us for the overall growth. Success will be defined when we work together. I believe in thinking out of the box and if there is a will there is always a way.” 

