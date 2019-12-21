Club World Cup final LIVE: Liverpool vs Flamengo; Van Dijk starts for Reds

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha on Saturday.

The players walk out in the middle at the Khalifa International Stadium as we get a glimpse of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger at the venue with former Brazil goalkeeper Julio Cesar among the big names watching from the stands.

Klopp has named Gini Wijnaldum on the bench for today's but the Dutchman is see nowhere during the team warm-up drills.

Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlein, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino Flamengo: Diego Alves, Filipe Luis, Pablo Mari, Rodrigo Caio, Rafinha, Gerson, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Willian Arao, Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa, Everton Riberiro

This will not be the first meeting of Liverpool and Flamengo as the teams clashed in the Intercontinental Cup final of 1981, when Flamengo emerged victorious 3-0 in front of 62,000 fans at Tokyo’s National Stadium. It is a chance for Liverpool to claim its maiden Club World Cup title, having lost the FIFA Club World Cup final in 2005 another Brazilian club, Sao Paulo.

Team News:

Liverpool is without the services of Fabinho, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip while Georginio Wijnaldum after limping off with an injury in last week's Premier League clash against Watford. Virgil van Dijk is doubtful for the clash due to illness.