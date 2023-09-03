MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned

Hernan Lopez, a former executive with 21st Century Fox and Argentine sports marketing firm Full Play was found guilty in March of paying bribes and kickbacks to South American football officials in various schemes related to television and marketing rights.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 10:29 IST , Miami - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two convictions in the FIFA corruption case have been overturned by a US federal judge citing a recent Supreme Court ruling.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two convictions in the FIFA corruption case have been overturned by a US federal judge citing a recent Supreme Court ruling. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Two convictions in the FIFA corruption case have been overturned by a US federal judge citing a recent Supreme Court ruling. | Photo Credit: AFP

Two convictions in the FIFA corruption case have been overturned by a US federal judge citing a recent Supreme Court ruling.

ALSO READ
Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host India’s first two FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Hernan Lopez, a former executive with 21st Century Fox and Argentine sports marketing firm Full Play was found guilty in March of paying bribes and kickbacks to South American football officials in various schemes related to television and marketing rights.

The case was one of several to emerge from the 2015 probe from the US Justice Department which rocked world soccer’s governing body FIFA and continental confederations for South and North America.

The US investigation, which included raids on FIFA officials in Zurich, led to a series of arrests and trials and subsequent charges, convictions and guilty pleas.

FILE PHOTO: Hernan Lopez, the former executive of 21st Century Fox and Full Play Group, arrives at Federal Court in Brooklyn New York City.
FILE PHOTO: Hernan Lopez, the former executive of 21st Century Fox and Full Play Group, arrives at Federal Court in Brooklyn New York City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Hernan Lopez, the former executive of 21st Century Fox and Full Play Group, arrives at Federal Court in Brooklyn New York City. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lopez and Full Play were found guilty on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in the March ruling.

ALSO READ
Brazil picks Arthur Elias to replace Pia Sundhage as women’s national team coach

Lopez faced up to 40 years in prison and millions of dollars in penalties.

Full Play -- whose owners Hugo and Mariano Jinkis remain fugitives -- was expected to face millions of dollars in fines.

But US District Judge Pamela Chen, in a ruling issued late on Friday, said a May Supreme Court decision, meant that the convictions for wire fraud could not stand.

The Supreme Court reversed in May a wire fraud conviction of Joseph Percoco, a former aide to former New York City governor Andrew Cuomo.

“The Supreme Court’s latest wire fraud decisions - especially Percoco - and the absence of precedent applying honest services wire fraud to foreign commercial bribery, requires this court to find that (the statute) does not criminalize the conduct alleged in this case and that therefore the evidence at trial was insufficient to sustain defendants’ convictions under that statute,” Chen wrote in her decision.

ALSO READ
Italy recalls Locatelli but Bonucci misses out in Spalletti’s first squad

“Defendants’ convictions for money laundering, predicated on their honest services wire fraud convictions, also cannot be sustained. The court therefore grants defendants’ motions to acquit on all counts of conviction,” she added.

Before the conviction, the court had heard that the main beneficiaries of the kickback scheme were six of the most powerful men in South American football.

They included former CONMEBOL president Nicolas Leoz, who died in 2019, former Argentine football executive Julio Grondona, who died in 2014, and former Brazilian football chief Ricardo Teixeira.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIFA /

CONMEBOL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned
    AFP
  2. ‘My legs were shaking’ at Madrid fans singing ‘Hey Jude’: Bellingham
    AFP
  3. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  4. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  5. Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq from PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned
    AFP
  2. Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq from PSG
    Reuters
  3. Lazio beats champions Napoli 2-1 for first win of the season
    Reuters
  4. Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
  5. HAZ 1-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Mane, Otavio among the goals as Al Nassr registers third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Two convictions in FIFA corruption scandal overturned
    AFP
  2. ‘My legs were shaking’ at Madrid fans singing ‘Hey Jude’: Bellingham
    AFP
  3. Draper defies odds as British old guard exit U.S. Open early
    Reuters
  4. Fulham manager Silva left fuming over controversial Ake goal
    Reuters
  5. Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum joins Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq from PSG
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment