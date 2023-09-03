MagazineBuy Print

‘My legs were shaking’ at Madrid fans singing ‘Hey Jude’: Bellingham

The England international hit a 95th-minute winner for Madrid against Getafe in a derby at the Santiago Bernabeu, securing a 2-1 win with his fifth La Liga goal in four games.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 10:19 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates the 95th-minute winner against Getafe.
Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates the 95th-minute winner against Getafe. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham celebrates the 95th-minute winner against Getafe. | Photo Credit: AP

Jude Bellingham said his legs were left “shaking” as Real Madrid fans serenaded him with  The Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’ on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Bundesliga: Bayern beats Gladbach at last with late Tel winner

“It’s the loudest moment I’ve heard in a stadium, happily it was for my goal,” Bellingham told  Real Madrid TV.

“When they were singing  ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps. I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking. I know I was brought in for these kind of moments, they’re the kind of moments I know I can deliver for this team,” said Bellingham. 

ALSO READ | La Liga: Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham snatches late winner at home to Getafe

Madrid spent over 100 million euros ($108 million) in the summer to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, and he has scored in all four matches they have played in La Liga so far this season.

“He’s out of the ordinary,” said Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz after the game.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Bellingham for his strong start to life in the Spanish capital.

“His quality isn’t surprising anybody, but the number of goals he’s got is surprising,” said Ancelotti, who deploys Bellingham behind the forwards in a No. 10 role.

ALSO READ
Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match

“He’s very professional, and he has a lot of examples for professionalism in this squad. He is learning very quickly.”

Bellingham joins a small group of players to have netted in each of their first four La Liga matches, including Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

The midfielder has scored five of Madrid’s eight La Liga goals this season, helping to fill the void left by Ballon d’Or holder Karim Benzema’s departure.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

