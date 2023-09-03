MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdulrahman Ghareeb got on the scoresheet for Al Nassr. Muhammad Badamosi scored the only goal of the match for Al Hazem.

Published : Sep 03, 2023 01:45 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdulrahman Ghareeb got on the scoresheet for Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdulrahman Ghareeb got on the scoresheet for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdulrahman Ghareeb got on the scoresheet for Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: AFP

It was another comfortable day in the office for Al Nassr as it clinched a 5-1 win against Al Hazem to make it three wins in the same number of matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Otavio, Abdullah Al-Khaibari and Abdulrahman Ghareeb got on the scoresheet for Al Nassr. Muhammad Badamosi scored the only goal of the match for Al Hazem.

The opening goal of the match came in the 33rd minute. Al Hazem gave away the ball cheaply, and Mane pounced on the mistake. He sent the ball to Ronaldo, who spotted Ghareeb making a run to his left. He slipped the ball to Ghareeb, who found the far corner with a deft touch.

AL HAZEM VS AL NASSR HIGHLIGHTS

Mane thought he had doubled Al Nassr’s lead three minutes later after he tapped in Ghareeb’s cross from the left. However, the goal was ruled out by VAR as a foul was given against Sultan Al-Ghannam because he elbowed his marker before crossing the ball to Ghareeb. Ghannam also saw a yellow card after Mane’s goal was rescinded.

With the half having many lengthy stoppages due to VAR checks and injuries, 12 minutes was added on at the end of half-time.

Al Hazem thought it would go into half-time with a 1-0 deficit, but in the eighth minute of additional time, Al-Khaibari scored from a corner to make it 2-0.

The ball was flicked at the back-post by an Al Hazem player as the cross came in. Al-Khaibari, who was there in the right place at the right time, blasted the ball inside the net on the volley.

Al Hazem pulled a goal back early in the second-half courtesy of a wonder goal by Muhammad Badamosi, who found the net with a rocket of shot from almost 35 yards out in the 47th minute.

Also Read: Haaland hat-trick helps City cruise past Fulham 5-1 to remain top of Premier League

But, any hopes of a comeback were squashed in the 57th minute as Otavio scored his first goal for Al Nassr. It was a goal that symbolised excellent understanding and teamwork.

Brozovic slipped a pass to Ronaldo at the edge of the box, which split open the Al Hazem defence. Ronaldo, instead of going for the shot, squared the ball to Otavio in the middle, who tapped the ball inside the open net.

It was time for Ronaldo to join the party for Al Nassr’s fourth. in the 68th minute.

Mane found Ghareeb with a cutback from the left flank. Ghareeb could have gone for the shot but instead set up Ronaldo, who had ample time and space to blast the ball inside the net.

Al Nassr’s dominating performance was capped off by a fifth goal in the 78th minute as Mane got on the scoresheet at the end of another excellent attacking move.

Ronaldo did well to spot Ghareeb and passed the ball to him. Ghareeb saw that Mane was free on the left flank and found him with an accurate pass. The Senegalese went for a first-time shot and found the bottom-right corner, with Al Hazem keeper Aymen Dahmen being a spectator as the ball flew in.

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Sadio Mane /

Saudi Pro League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. HAZ 1-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Mane, Otavio among the goals as Al Nassr registers third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Updated squads of top-six Premier League teams after 2023 summer transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. HAZ 1-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Mane, Otavio among the goals as Al Nassr registers third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  3. From Rooney to Ronaldo: Who are top deadline day summer transfers of all time?
    Team Sportstar
  4. 2023 Summer Transfer Window: Top five expensive signings
    Team Sportstar
  5. India opens SAFF U16 campaign with narrow win over Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ronaldo, Mane on target as Al Nassr thumps Al Hazem 5-1 in Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023 final : East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG ready for clash of titans in Kolkata derby
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. HAZ 1-5 NAS highlights, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo, Mane, Otavio among the goals as Al Nassr registers third consecutive win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Updated squads of top-six Premier League teams after 2023 summer transfer window
    Team Sportstar
  5. Premier League: Forest grab three points at toothless Chelsea
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment