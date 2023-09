Bundesliga: Bayern beats Gladbach at last with late Tel winner

Bayern Munich substitute Mathys Tel headed an 87th minute goal to grab a 2-1 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and end his side’s five-game winless run against the hosts to secure their third victory in three Bundesliga matches.

The Bavarians, who had failed to beat the Foals in their previous five matches in all competitions, came from a goal down to snatch the win and move to nine points.

Since the 2011-12 season no other team had won more matches against Bayern in the league prior to Saturday, with Gladbach boasting 10 victories, with nine defeats and five draws.

It was the end of a turbulent week for Bayern with Thomas Tuchel seeing a deal to sign Fulham’s Portugal defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha -- at the top of the coach’s wish list -- collapse just before the transfer deadline.

“It was fun today. We were a bit tight for 10 minutes after going 1-0 down but we managed to turn it around and control the game,” Bayern’s Thomas Mueller said. “After the 1-0 I thought I was in the wrong movie. It was a deserved win.”

Bayern were in complete control with more than 70% possession for the first half hour before the home side struck against the run of play with Ko Itakura’s looping header sailing over goalkeeper Sven Ulreich from a corner.

Gladbach had earlier hit the woodwork through Marvin Friedrich but Bayern came close to an equaliser when Leroy Sane’s powerful shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas in the 39th.

The visitors stepped on the gas after the break, missing early chances through Leon Goretzka and Mueller before Joshua Kimmich floated a perfect chip for Sane who stabbed home to level in the 58th and took his league tally to three goals.

Substitute Serge Gnabry should have added another in the 70th but his point-blank header was blocked by Nicolas as the Bavarians pushed for the winner.

Tel did much better with three minutes left to play, rising above his marker to head the winner.

Borussia Dortmund slipped up with a 2-2 home draw against promoted Heidenheim on Friday, while Bayer Leverkusen made it three straight wins with a 5-1 demolition of Darmstadt 98 on Saturday.