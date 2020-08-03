Football Football FIFA: Infantino not reckless for taking no notes at AG talks FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell defended Infantino’s conduct during secret talks with Switzerland’s attorney general. PTI 03 August, 2020 19:50 IST FIFA president Gianni Infantino is suspected of intervening with Switzerland's attorney general to try to get an investigation dropped. - FIFA PTI 03 August, 2020 19:50 IST FIFA President Gianni Infantino was not acting criminally by taking no notes during secret talks with Switzerland’s attorney general that are now part of a criminal investigation into the head of world football, a senior official at the governing body said on Monday.FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell defended Infantino’s conduct while claiming not to know the specifics of the meetings, denying his boss had acted recklessly.“It’s almost preposterous to suggest that because someone doesn’t remember the details of a meeting, therefore something criminal should have been discussed,” Bell said.Bell said Infantino has never denied the existence of meetings with attorney general Michael Lauber to discuss the sprawling investigation into football corruption. FIFA: Infantino should remain president during probe "I don’t really think it’s reckless not to take minutes when the FIFA president meets the attorney general of the country," Bell said on a video call."You don’t really expect when you go to meet the most senior prosecutor in the country, to have a discussion about governance reform at FIFA, to have a discussion about the ongoing cases involving FIFA ... after that to end up yourself being the subject of a criminal investigation."Bell said Infantino was meeting Lauber to show FIFA had moved on from the Sepp Blatter era, which ended in 2015."You go there in order to demonstrate your willingness to cooperate, the organization has turned a new chapter," Bell said."It’s a kind of a high-level type meeting, he added, and not really one you would take detailed minutes." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess final on Monday, 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos