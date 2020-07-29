FIFA ratifies $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan

FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to football communities and national associations around the world.

All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant to protect and restart football and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s soccer during the plan’s third phase.

The massive spending plan aims to help men’s and women’s professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots soccer through a system of grants and loans.

Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million.

FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.