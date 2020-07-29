Football Football FIFA ratifies $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant to protect and restart football and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million. AP Zurich 29 July, 2020 19:05 IST FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021. - Getty Images AP Zurich 29 July, 2020 19:05 IST FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to football communities and national associations around the world.All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant to protect and restart football and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s soccer during the plan’s third phase.READ | CONCACAF unveils rejigged qualifying format for 2022 World Cup The massive spending plan aims to help men’s and women’s professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots soccer through a system of grants and loans.Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million.FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos