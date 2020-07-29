Football

FIFA ratifies $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan

All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant to protect and restart football and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

AP
Zurich 29 July, 2020 19:05 IST
FIFA

FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.   -  Getty Images

AP
Zurich 29 July, 2020 19:05 IST

FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to football communities and national associations around the world.

All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant to protect and restart football and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women’s soccer during the plan’s third phase.

READ | CONCACAF unveils rejigged qualifying format for 2022 World Cup

The massive spending plan aims to help men’s and women’s professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots soccer through a system of grants and loans.

Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million.

FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m.

  Dugout videos