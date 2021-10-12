FIFA lifts suspension of Chadian football federation

FIFA has lifted Chad's suspension from international competition, it said on Tuesday, after the team was banned in April due to government interference.

FIFA, football's global governing body, said in a statement that Chad's suspension was lifted with immediate effect since the government had restored power to the Chadian Football Federation (FTFA) and revoked its decision to create a national football management committee.

FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will soon conduct a joint mission to N'Djamena to follow the ongoing discussions between Chadian authorities and the FTFA.

READ: After Bahrain high, Indian women's team faces 40th ranked Chinese Taipei

Chad was disqualified from the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year after quarrels between the sports ministry and the football federation led the government to set up a new committee to manage the sport by presidential decree.

Chad's sports ministry said in a statement that the suspension was lifted following various discussions between Chadian authorities, FIFA and CAF.

Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, president of the Chadian Football Association, said on national radio that he welcomed the decision.

"We are going to make a fresh start on the development of football in Chad," he said.