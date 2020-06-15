Football Football FIFA receives over 400 applications from players for financial support FIFA said 89 per cent of cases, more than 390 players, involved European clubs and the other 11 per cent were spread worldwide. AP ZURICH 15 June, 2020 19:58 IST FIFA set aside $5 million for retrospective claims dating from July 2015 to the end of this month. - Getty Images AP ZURICH 15 June, 2020 19:58 IST A $16 million FIFA fund to pay soccer players whose clubs disbanded leaving wages unpaid has had 441 applications.FIFA said on Monday 89 per cent of cases, more than 390 players, involved European clubs and the other 11 per cent were spread worldwide.The fund was launched in February with the global group of players’ unions, FIFPro, which warned that some clubs closed down to avoid paying wages then re-started as a new operation. READ| FIFA urges 'tolerance' after Donald Trump's anthem kneeling rebuke FIFA and FIFPro said the money could be an important safety net though was unable to cover all salaries owed.FIFA set aside $5 million for retrospective claims dating from July 2015 to the end of this month. A further $11 million is allocated for the next three years. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos