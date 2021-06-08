Kerala Blasters imposed transfer ban by FIFA over unpaid wages

Football's world body FIFA has banned Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC from signing players from the coming transfer window after receiving complaints about unpaid wages.

“The list includes Kerala Blasters, East Bengal and Churchill (I-League team) but it is only an issue of making the payment (to players),” Kushal Das, the AIFF general secretary, told The Hindu on Tuesday evening.

“I think there are three or four clubs, I don't remember the exact details since it comes to our legal department. Whoever has not made the payment, it is there and once you make the payment the ban will be lifted.”

The FIFA acts when players complain when terms of their contract are not fulfilled by clubs.

“They have specified the foreign player (who has complained to FIFA),” said Das. In Blasters' case, one learns that it is its former Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik.

Meanwhile, the Blasters issued a note saying that it has taken action on the issue.

“The Kerala Blasters can confirm that all necessary actions have been taken to clear pending obligations with respect to the transfer ban imposed by FIFA on the club,” it said.

“The club expects to have the required clearance in due time. Further, the club assures all its fans that the ban will not affect the ongoing recruitment of players and preparations for the upcoming season.”