MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Captain Diarra nets winner as Mali brushes past Morocco into semifinals

Mali’s captain Ibrahim Diarra scored the winner in the 83rd minute as his team beat Morocco 1-0 to enter the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 19:33 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: Mali will play France for a spot in the final, which beat Uzbekistan in the other semifinal at the same venue, earlier today.
Representative Image: Mali will play France for a spot in the final, which beat Uzbekistan in the other semifinal at the same venue, earlier today. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Image: Mali will play France for a spot in the final, which beat Uzbekistan in the other semifinal at the same venue, earlier today. | Photo Credit: AFP

A late Ibrahim Diarra goal proved enough for Mali to sink neighbour Morocco in a pulsating all-African FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal. Les Aigles will now face France in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Mali dominated during an injury-disrupted first period which featured nine minutes of added time. The 2015 finalist almost opening the scoring early on when the ball fell to Hamidou Makalou inside the area, only for the busy Taha Benrhozil to deny him with a fine sprawling save.

RELATED: FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info

When Benrhozil was beaten later in the first half by Mali captain Diarra, Saifdine Chlaghmo got back to clear his goal-bound effort away from danger.

Mali would have to wait until the 81st minute to make the all-important breakthrough. A mazy run into the area by Ibrahim Kanate took him past Benrhozil, and while his effort was miraculously deflected on to the post by Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Diarra was on hand to turn home the rebound to give his side a deserved lead.

Morocco very nearly grabbed a late equaliser when Ayman Ennair flicked a corner to the back post, but Adam Boufandar couldn’t divert his attempt goalwards from six yards out.

RELATED: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal

Mali has now reached the semifinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in three of the last four tournaments.

“We played well, we had a lot of situations, we were supposed to conclude the game in the firs half, but today we took our time. It is not our project, we want to score faster in our games. Even if it lasted a long time, we won and now we are in the semi-finals. I think we deserve it,” Soumalia Coulibaly the head coach of Mali said.

Related Topics

FIFA U-17 World Cup /

Mali /

Morocco

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby’s century in vain as Mumbai beats Kerala by eight wickets
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Chennaiyin FC 1-1 East Bengal HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2023-24: Match ends in draw as Ninthoi cancels Ayush’s own goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Captain Diarra nets winner as Mali brushes past Morocco into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: All-round Tamil Nadu beats Goa by 33 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Captain Diarra nets winner as Mali brushes past Morocco into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haaland to Ronaldo: Who has scored the most goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Sachin Baby’s century in vain as Mumbai beats Kerala by eight wickets
    N. Sudarshan
  2. Chennaiyin FC 1-1 East Bengal HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2023-24: Match ends in draw as Ninthoi cancels Ayush’s own goal
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Captain Diarra nets winner as Mali brushes past Morocco into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: All-round Tamil Nadu beats Goa by 33 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment