FIFA U20 World Cup: Team of the tournament

Published : Jun 12, 2023 18:30 IST , Chennai - 6 MINS READ

The U-20 FIFA World Cup came to a close with Uruguay lifting the coveted trophy after a narrow 1-0 win against Italy, powered by an 86th-minute goal from Luciano Rodriguez, on Monday in Argentina.

The quadrennial showpiece is not just another tournament but also a platform for prospective superstars of the game to showcase their skillset. Sportstar looks at 11 such starlets who gave it their all in the World Cup.

Goalkeeper:

Randall Jonas Rodriguez Lucas - Uruguay

One of the key figures in Uruguay’s defensive setup, Randall Rodriguez featured in all seven matches for his nation and conceded just three goals. Uruguay recorded clean sheets in all of its knockout matches, including the final, and went on to lift the trophy by beating Italy 1-0 in the final. According to the FIFA U-20 World Cup website, Rodriguez has prevented a whopping 68 goal attempts, the most by any goalkeeper in this edition.

The custodian, who currently plays for Uruguay club Penarol, was called up to the senior Uruguay national team for the first time by new national team manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Defenders:

Right-back: Ilay Feingold – Israel

A versatile starlet who can adapt to any position in the back line would be the perfect description of Israeli right-back Ilay Fiengold. The 18-year-old has covered a mind-boggling 78+ km throughout the tournament and that explains his constant presence on the flanks for the underdog, who tasted a fairy tale ending by clinching bronze after winning 3-1 against South Korea in the 3rd place match. Additionally, Fiengold has completed (17) most crosses for his nation and has one assist towards his name.

Left-back: Alan Matturro – Uruguay

Although being used as a centre-back at Genoa, a Serie B club, Alan Matturro was drafted as the left-back of Uruguay this time. The 18-year-old came second in the Player of the Tournament award for his defensive exploits. Matturro contributed to his nation’s success from the front as well, he scored against Iraq in the campaign opener and turned provider, for the decisive goal in Uruguay’s 1-0 win against Gambia in the Round of 16.

Matturro put pen on paper in January this year for Genoa, which beat Inter Milan to sign the starlet. But Inter will still keep an eye on the defender, who could be an ideal fit to replace Francesco Acerbi.

Center-back: Sebastian Boselli – Uruguay

Yet another Uruguayan who impressed in this tournament is Sebastian Boselli. Boasting a staggering 318 completed passes in the recently concluded event, it is safe to say Boselli has orchestrated the back four of Uruguay. Additionally, Boselli has made 73 line-breaking passes for the South American nation in the tournament, second only to his teammate Fabricio Diaz. Boselli plays for Defensor Sporting in the Uruguayan Primera Division.

Center-back: Facundo Gonzalez – Uruguay

Uruguay clinched the title with the most clean sheets in the tournament and the third defender of this 11, too, is a part of that back line. Facundo Gonzalez has been rock-solid in the middle and has complemented his goalkeeper Rodriguez, with his physicality and by constantly winning aerial duels.

The young Uruguayan is a very good prospect and might be worth a spot in Valencia’s senior squad after spending this season with the B team.

Midfielders:

Cesare Casadei – Italy

Cesare Casadei was one of the stars of the FIFA U-20 World Cup after netting seven goals across the tournament. The 20-year-old received both the golden boot as well as the golden ball awards. However, Cesare Casadei and Italy had to settle for a runners-up medal in the Under-20 World Cup final, following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Uruguay.

Todd Boehly and Chelsea will be stoked with Casadei’s exceptional performance this season as the Blues signed the midfielder earlier this year. Casadei could be given a chance in the starting 11 with Jorginho’s departure and the uncertain futures of Mason Mount, N’golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

Pafundi – Italy

Pafundi’s free-kick goal in the final minutes of the semifinal against South Korea ensured Italy’s progression into the final.

The 17-year-old is currently playing for Udinese and is the first player born in 2006 to play in top-flight Italian football. At 16 years he was called up by Mancini to the national team and he made his mark as the youngest Italian debutant in 100 years.

Cade Cowell - USA

American Cade Cowell is an aggressive centre-forward, used largely as a winger in the tournament, ended up with three goals, including a wonderful solo goal after winning possession near the halfway line, and an assist in four games. Cowell was electric for most of the U.S. run, as his strength, speed and dribbling ability created chance after chance. However, his nation was knocked out in the quarterfinal by eventual champion Uruguay.

Luka Romero - Argentina

Argentina finished on top of its group, with a flawless record, winning each of its three group stage matches. Luka Romero, working on the flanks, was one of the standout performers with two goals and an assist. Romero announced his arrival in the tournament with a wonderful solo goal against Guatemala, that would’ve fetched the goal of the tournament award if that was a thing.

Clubs all over the world would be keeping an eye on this 18-year-old with his contract expiring later this month at Serie A club Lazio.

Forwards:

Anderson Nathael Duarte de Silva – Uruguay

Another Defensor Sporting candidate in the Uruguayan setup is Anderson Duarte, who has been a solid presence at the front for his nation. Duarte began this World Cup on the bench. He’s since made a place in the starting XI his own and moved Uruguay to the cusp of its maiden title. The 19-year-old scored its only goal in the last 16, was on target in the quarter-finals, and registered the winner that put Marcelo Broli’s side in the final.

Marcos Leonardo – Brazil

With five goals and one assist, Marcos Leonardo has been a goal machine for Brazil in a campaign that ended with a 2-3 loss against Israel. Leonardo made his debut for Serie A side Santos aged 17 in 2020 and has since scored 42 goals in 141 senior appearances.

According to the reports, Manchester United has sent scouts to the tournament and has been left impressed by Leonardo. The 20-year-old is no stranger to Premier League speculation as well. It was previously suggested that West Ham made attempts to sign him in January and rumours suggest that the Hammers will go for him again this summer.