MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16

Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 19:44 IST , PERTH - 1 MIN READ

AP
Denmark’s Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal in the 2-0 win over Haiti in Group D match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday.
Denmark’s Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal in the 2-0 win over Haiti in Group D match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Denmark’s Pernille Harder celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal in the 2-0 win over Haiti in Group D match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Denmark advanced to the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 1995 after beating Haiti 2-0 on Tuesday in its last group-stage match. The win sets up a round of 16 matchup against tournament co-host Australia in Sydney next Monday.

Denmark’s goals came courtesy of a penalty kick by Pernille Harder in the 21st minute and a calm finish by Sanne Troelsgaard in stoppage time. Haiti exits the tournament without any goals or points to show for its World Cup debut despite pushing Group D winner England all the way in its opener.

A handball from Haiti’s Dayana Pierre-Louis led to a penalty kick for Denmark in the 21st minute. Star forward Pernille Harder sent the keeper the wrong way to score her 71st career international goal. It was the third penalty Haiti conceded in as many games in Australia.

Sanne Troelsgaard put the game out of reach in the 10th minute of stoppage time with a composed finish after a Danish counterattack.

Despite its efforts, Haiti was unable to create many scoring opportunities. Denmark limited Haiti to two shots on target, earning its second shutout of the group stage.

With the win, Denmark placed second to England in Group D and booked its place in the knockout stage. The Danes, who are making their first World Cup appearance since 2007, will face co-host Australia in the round of 16 in Sydney.

Denmark will play Group B winner Australia in Sydney on Monday, Aug. 7 in the round of 16. Haiti is out of the tournament after finishing last in Group D.

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Pernille Harder

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16
    AP
  3. Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri expected to lead as India names squad for Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Sudharsan hits fifty, South Zone 119/2 in chase of 262 vs Central; East beats West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  5. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16
    AP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England thrashes China 6-1 to reach last 16 as group winner
    Reuters
  3. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  4. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WI vs IND 3rd ODI, Live Score: Kishan, Gill help India to strong start vs West Indies
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Denmark beats Haiti 2-0, faces Australia in round of 16
    AP
  3. Indian Football: Sunil Chhetri expected to lead as India names squad for Asian Games 2022
    Team Sportstar
  4. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Sudharsan hits fifty, South Zone 119/2 in chase of 262 vs Central; East beats West to enter final
    Team Sportstar
  5. FISU World University Games: India tightens grip on top of shooting medals tally
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment