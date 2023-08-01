MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan

Four-time champion USA never found its rhythm against the tournament debutant, as it spurned several good chances to score and nearly suffered disaster as Portugal forward Ana Capeta hit the post in stoppage time.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 17:37 IST , AUCKLAND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
United States’ Alex Morgan (left) takes the ball away from Portugal’s goalkeeper Ines Pereira during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday.
United States’ Alex Morgan (left) takes the ball away from Portugal’s goalkeeper Ines Pereira during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

United States’ Alex Morgan (left) takes the ball away from Portugal’s goalkeeper Ines Pereira during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AP

Missed opportunities nearly derailed the United States’ title defence at the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, as co-captain Alex Morgan said the Americans were unhappy with a goalless draw against Portugal, even as they advanced to the last 16.

The four-time champion never found its rhythm against the tournament debutant, as it spurned several good chances to score and nearly suffered disaster as Portugal forward Ana Capeta hit the post in stoppage time.

The draw allowed it to squeeze into the knockout stages but veteran Morgan said the team had plenty of room to improve.

READ - FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: False fire alarm blares for several minutes during Portugal vs US match

“(We) should have solved problems a little bit better on the field, made a little bit better decisions... and taken advantage of the opportunities given to us,” said Morgan.

“We didn’t do that in a lot of ways in the game and that’s why the scoreline was the way that it was.”

It move on as the second-place finisher in Group E behind the Netherlands, which it held to a 1-1 draw after beating Vietnam 3-0 in the opener.

While US fans are more often accustomed to seeing the Americans at the top of the heap, second place is not new territory for Morgan, who was in the team that finished behind Sweden in the group stage in 2011.

It went on to reach the final that year, losing to Japan on penalties.

“We missed some big chances, I did as well. We should have put some in the back of the net and we didn’t. We own that. We’re not happy with the performance we put out there but at the same time, we’re moving on,” Morgan told reporters.

“Now it’s (about) coming back together knowing that we have all of the pieces to make it all way but putting that all together.”

Related stories

Related Topics

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Women's Football /

USWNT /

Alex Morgan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
  2. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  3. Tendulkar, Flintoff, Beckham: Life beyond sport
  4. Ian Rush Column: Strikers by the dozen
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Mavi cameo takes Central to 261; Parag scores century in East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023: A renewed hope for China

Anish Pathiyil
Creditable performance: Shubhankar Sharma finished tied-8th at The Open.

The Open Championship 2023 golf: Shubhankar Sharma’s stupendous show

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  2. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch delight in 7-0 romp over Vietnam to reach knockouts
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: US stumbles into knockout stages after 0-0 draw with Portugal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA WWC 2023: US failed to take advantage of chances in Portugal draw, says Morgan
    Reuters
  2. Netherlands coach Jonker pleased with ‘dream scenario’ after Vietnam rout in WWC 2023
    Reuters
  3. Tendulkar, Flintoff, Beckham: Life beyond sport
  4. Ian Rush Column: Strikers by the dozen
  5. Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Mavi cameo takes Central to 261; Parag scores century in East win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment