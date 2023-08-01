FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch delight in 7-0 romp over Vietnam to reach knockouts

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as Netherlands rediscovered its scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday, reaching the Women’s World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E on goal difference.
The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts’ curled effort the pick of the bunch.
Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.
Netherlands, which was expected to finish behind the United States in the group, will travel to Sydney for its last 16 tie on Sunday and is likely to face Italy, which sits in second place behind Sweden in Group G.
Latest on Sportstar
- ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic
- FIFA Women’s World Cup points table: Netherlands, USA into round of 16 of WWC 2023
- Deodhar Trophy 2023 Live Score, Round 5: Central loses 7 wickets; Parag scores century in East win; North wins
- Asian Champions Trophy 2023: All you need to know, schedule, details, timings
- Treesa-Gayatri enter second round of Australia Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE