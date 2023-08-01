MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch delight in 7-0 romp over Vietnam to reach knockouts

Netherlands, which was expected to finish behind the United States in the group, will travel to Sydney for its last 16 tie on Sunday and is likely to face Italy, which sits in second place behind Sweden in Group G.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 15:01 IST , DUNEDIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Esmee Brugts of Netherlands scores her team’s sixth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group E match.
Esmee Brugts of Netherlands scores her team’s sixth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group E match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Esmee Brugts of Netherlands scores her team’s sixth goal during the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group E match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Esmee Brugts netted two long-range stunners as Netherlands rediscovered its scoring touch in a crushing 7-0 win over Vietnam on Tuesday, reaching the Women’s World Cup knockouts in style and locking up top spot in Group E on goal difference.

The Dutch had only scored once in each of their two previous games but, knowing goal difference could decide the group winner, were 4-0 up inside 25 minutes, with Brugts’ curled effort the pick of the bunch.

Her second goal in the 57th minute was a carbon copy of the first and put Netherlands 6-0 ahead before Jill Roord also bagged her second of the night to wrap up the emphatic win, the biggest of the tournament so far.

Netherlands, which was expected to finish behind the United States in the group, will travel to Sydney for its last 16 tie on Sunday and is likely to face Italy, which sits in second place behind Sweden in Group G.

