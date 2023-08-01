MagazineBuy Print

Brazil great Marta not ready to go home from sixth Women’s World Cup

The all-time highest Women’s World Cup scorer with 17 goals, Marta also shares the record of scoring at five editions of the tournament with Christine Sinclair.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 13:36 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Marta can become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups.
Marta can become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Marta can become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups. | Photo Credit: AP

After appearing in six Women’s World Cups through a glittering career, Marta may be set for her last match for Brazil if the team falls short in its danger game against Jamaica.

However, the 37-year-old great said the South Americans have unfinished business and are confident about advancing from their group.

“We are going to do our best to keep focused and confident,” she told reporters on the eve of the Group F clash at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

“Tomorrow’s a decider and we don’t want to go home.”

Brazil needs a win to be assured of advancing and avoiding its first group-stage exit since 1995.

France tops the group ahead of Jamaica, both on four points and one ahead of Brazil, which was beaten 2-1 by the French in a thriller.

Synonymous with Brazilian women’s football for two decades, “Queen Marta” no longer dominates her team on field quite as before.

She was brought off the bench late by Swedish coach Pia Sundhage against France and in the 4-0 drubbing of Panama.

Her influence in the changing room remains strong, though, with teammates determined to give her a proper international send-off in her last World Cup.

The all-time highest Women’s World Cup scorer with 17 goals, Marta also shares the record of scoring at five editions of the tournament with Christine Sinclair.

With 40-year-old Sinclair bowing out on Monday following Canada’s elimination by Australia, Marta can become the first player, man or woman, to score at six World Cups.

She has little concern for individual awards, only wanting to help Brazil win the title in Australia and New Zealand.

Marta grew emotional when asked by a Brazilian reporter about her legacy to the women’s game and the work of generations of teammates who have come and gone.

“Twenty years ago, nobody knew who Marta was at my first World Cup. Twenty years later, we have become a reference for many women all over the world, not only in football,” she said.

“We see many women journalists here today and we didn’t see that before so we have opened doors for equality. I hope I answered your question after you made me cry.”

