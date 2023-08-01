MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France set to shuffle deck for Panama clash

With an eye on the knockout round, Renard said on Tuesday some players would be rested, without revealing who.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 13:21 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Wendie Renard, who picked up a calf injury last week but played against Brazil, could be among those given time off.
FILE PHOTO: Skipper Wendie Renard, who picked up a calf injury last week but played against Brazil, could be among those given time off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Skipper Wendie Renard, who picked up a calf injury last week but played against Brazil, could be among those given time off. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

France coach Herve Renard plans to make changes for its clash against Panama at the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday with a draw enough to make the last 16.

The French kickstarted their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brazil last weekend after struggling to a goalless draw against Jamaica in their opener.

It put them in a commanding position to reach the knockout phase for the fourth consecutive World Cup, with a point enough in Sydney on Wednesday.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria coach disappointed with draw but grateful to advance

They could even progress if they lose, provided Jamaica beats Brazil in the other Group F encounter.

With an eye on the knockout round, Renard said on Tuesday some players would be rested, without revealing who.

“Yes, there will be changes to the starting XI. I will wait till tomorrow to make my final decisions,” he said. “But we are determined to get victory.”

Skipper Wendie Renard, who picked up a calf injury last week but played against Brazil, heading the late winner, could be among those given time off.

The coach - no relation to his captain - said he would speak with her and see how she felt.

“In terms of Wendie, I will speak to her because sometimes some players would rather play than be on the bench to be ready,” he said, referring to the last 16.

“Sometimes it’s good for them to rest, sometimes it isn’t. It depends on the player.”

World number five France heads into the game heavy favourite against a Panama team that is already eliminated, leaking five goals so far and scoring none.

Despite this Renard remains wary and said they would not underestimate a team playing for pride.

“We know it will be tough, it is not a friendly,” he said.

“We must still focus. It is an opponent who will want to win for their country, their pride. We must take it seriously. The players will give 100 percent in order to top the group.”

Should France secure progression, as expected, its last-16 opponent will only be known on Thursday.

It will meet one of the top two finishers from Group H, which is still wide open with Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea all in contention.

