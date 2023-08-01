MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: Philippines coach Stajcic to depart after exit

The Philippines lost to Switzerland in its opener but stunned co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win of the tournament in its second match.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 10:30 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Philippines coach Alen Stajcic looks dejected after the Philippines are knocked out of the World Cup.
Philippines coach Alen Stajcic looks dejected after the Philippines are knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Philippines coach Alen Stajcic looks dejected after the Philippines are knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Philippines coach Alen Stajcic will not renew his contract with the women’s national team after their exit from the Women’s World Cup, the Philippine Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The tournament newcomer lost to Switzerland in its opener but stunned co-host New Zealand 1-0 for its first win of the tournament in its second match.

Its campaign ended on a disappointing note as it fell 6-0 to 1995 champion Norway on Sunday, as it missed the knockout stages.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup 2023: ‘Angry’ Spain promises response to drubbing against Japan

“Beating New Zealand on home soil and scoring our first World Cup goal and getting our first win was the things that dreams are made of,” Stajcic said in a statement.

“Despite the scoreline, the last match against Norway, where 34,000 patrons attended, with 30,000 singing for the Filipinas, brought shivers down our spine. It showed that football does belong in the Philippines,” he added.

Assistant coach Nahuel Arrarte, whose contract also expired at the end of the Philippines World Cup run, will also not be returning, the federation said.

