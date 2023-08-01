MagazineBuy Print

Women’s World Cup 2023: France coach Renard apologises for tirade against Brazil staff

With Brazil seeking a late equaliser at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Saturday, a frustrated Renard took umbrage in the technical area as injury time dragged on due to frequent stoppages.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 15:30 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France coach Herve Renard reacts on the touchline during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group F match against Brazil.
France coach Herve Renard reacts on the touchline during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group F match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France coach Herve Renard reacts on the touchline during the 2023 Women’s World Cup Group F match against Brazil. | Photo Credit: AFP

France coach Herve Renard apologised on Tuesday for his furious outburst at Brazil staff at the end of his team’s tight win at the Women’s World Cup.

With Brazil seeking a late equaliser at Brisbane’s Lang Park on Saturday, a frustrated Renard took umbrage in the technical area as injury time dragged on due to frequent stoppages.

Pointing at his watch and yelling at the Brazil camp, Renard was restrained by one of his staff and angrily brushed away a match official who intervened.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Dutch delight in 7-0 romp over Vietnam to reach knockouts

“The only thing I know, I’m still a bit crazy like you have seen at the end of the game against Brazil,” he told reporters in Sydney on the eve of France’s Group F clash against Panama.

“I just would like to apologise about my behaviour at the end of the game. It’s not good behaviour and is not a good image for the French national team. So I apologise for this,” he said.

The win over Brazil put France top of the group but level with second-placed Jamaica on four points.

France is the favourite to stay top and reach the last 16 with victory over winless Panama, who has shipped five goals at the tournament but not scored any.

Renard said he would make changes to his starting 11 to freshen up the squad, and suggested captain Wendie Renard, who scored the winner against Brazil, might get some time off.

“I will speak to her because sometimes some players would rather play than be on the bench to be ready,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s good for them to rest, sometimes it isn’t. It depends on the player.”

