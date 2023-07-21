MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain thrashes Costa Rica 3-0 in opener

Spain had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 15:55 IST , WELLINGTON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Spain’s Claudia Zornoza and Aitana Bonmati celebrate after the match against Costa Rica.
Spain’s Claudia Zornoza and Aitana Bonmati celebrate after the match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Spain's Claudia Zornoza and Aitana Bonmati celebrate after the match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

With three goals in four minutes in the middle of a lopsided first half Friday, Spain shattered Costa Rica’s resistance, created the foundation of a resounding 3-0 win and sent a warning to rivals at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Speculation that Spain was a team weakened by injuries was misleading. It had more than 80% of possession by halftime, 12 corners, 15 shots on goal and had put to rest any concerns over injured players left behind. That the second half didn’t match the first was of little concern.

Spain began its campaign with a performance that demanded attention and brightened a bitter winter’s night in Wellington.

Read: ‘Dream come true’ as goalkeeper Nnadozie is Nigeria’s hero

Two-time Ballon d’Or-winner Alexis Putellas started on the bench, wasn’t needed until the 77th minute, and went on to a rousing ovation after her long injury battle.

Though it attacked relentlessly, Spain needed 22 minutes until it opened the scoring, an own goal. Aitana Bonmati cut the ball back across goal from the left and Valeria del Campo, attempting to clear, sliced the ball into her own net.

Bonmati scored herself a minute later, striking the ball hard and low from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Esther Gonzalez was on hand to add the third. It mattered little when Jennifer Hermoso missed from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, her shot saved by Daniela Solera.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
