MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw

The draw leaves Argentina and South Africa with a single point and it is highly unlikely they’ll progress from a group containing European powers Sweden and Italy

Published : Jul 28, 2023 08:25 IST , DUNEDIN, New Zealand - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Argentina’s Sophia Braun (13) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G match between Argentina and South Africa.
Argentina’s Sophia Braun (13) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G match between Argentina and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Argentina’s Sophia Braun (13) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G match between Argentina and South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

Argentina and South Africa settled for an exciting 2-2 draw in their Women’s World Cup Group G clash at Dunedin Stadium on Friday which kept both teams alive in the tournament but dented their hopes of progressing.

The South Americans had to fight back from 2-0 down after the Africans scored goals through Linda Motlhalo on the half-hour mark and Thembi Kgatlana in the 66th minute.

Motlhalo tapped the ball into the net from a Kgatlana pass after the winger had raced onto a long ball with the Argentinian defenders standing - still assuming she was offside. VAR confirmed Kgatlana had been behind the last defender.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2

For all its neat approach work, Argentina looked unable to threaten Kaylin Swart in the South African goal, and its first attempts on target did not come until the second half.

In the 74th minute, though, Sophia Braun launched a stunning long-range strike that curled into the corner of the net to cut the deficit in half and Romina Nunez’s header five minutes later levelled up the scores.

The entertaining draw leaves both sides with a single point - South Africa’s first in five World Cup matches -- and highly unlikely to progress from a group also containing European powers Sweden and Italy, who play later on Saturday.

“We had the chances to win this game today but we just threw it away,” said South Africa coach Desiree Ellis.

Argentina will now face Sweden on Wednesday, while South Africa plays Italy at the same time, with both teams looking for an historic first Round of 16 berth.

“We never gave up and we played our hearts out. We wanted to win but we are happy with this comeback,” Braun said.

“We are looking forward to playing Sweden. It will be another battle and we are ready for it.”

Argentina forward Yamila Rodriguez, who recently faced criticism on social media over a tattoo, added: “I always want the best for my team. I feel that if we were given five more minutes we could have turned it around.

“Nothing is impossible. Now it’s essential to rest well for the last game.”

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Argentina

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North vs East Zone at 9 AM; South faces North East; Toss, Playing XI, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland Open: Swiatek into quarters as Muchova crashes out
    AFP
  4. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  5. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman
    Reuters
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Portugal knocks out Vietnam with 2-0 victory
    AP
  5. Women’s World Cup 2023: Would be a mortal sin not to enjoy playing England, says Danish coach Sondergaard
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw
    Reuters
  2. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: North vs East Zone at 9 AM; South faces North East; Toss, Playing XI, streaming updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Poland Open: Swiatek into quarters as Muchova crashes out
    AFP
  4. Altmaier stuns Rublev to reach Hamburg last-eight
    AFP
  5. Milan signs Nigeria forward Chukwueze from Villarreal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment