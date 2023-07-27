MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to qualify for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats. 

Published : Jul 27, 2023 18:09 IST , BRISBANE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 3-2 win over Australia in Group B match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday.
Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 3-2 win over Australia in Group B match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala celebrates after scoring her team’s third goal during the 3-2 win over Australia in Group B match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 at Brisbane Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women’s World Cup as it stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-host’s tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of its finest wins in its ninth appearance at the global showpiece.

The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference. The 11-time African champion plays eliminated Ireland in its last group match.

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to qualify for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Women's Football /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 131/3; Harry Brook, Moeen Ali at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  3. Noman Ali seven-for hands Pakistan 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka  
    Reuters
  4. Indian women draw 2-2 against Spain in Spanish Hockey Federation tournament
    PTI
  5. Venkatesh Iyer: Had to go to NCA just to start walking again
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman
    Reuters
  3. Women’s World Cup 2023: Portugal knocks out Vietnam with 2-0 victory
    AP
  4. Women’s World Cup 2023: Would be a mortal sin not to enjoy playing England, says Danish coach Sondergaard
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Battling US will fight for group top spot, says Morgan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, 5th Ashes Test Live Score: England 131/3; Harry Brook, Moeen Ali at the crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
  3. Noman Ali seven-for hands Pakistan 2-0 series win against Sri Lanka  
    Reuters
  4. Indian women draw 2-2 against Spain in Spanish Hockey Federation tournament
    PTI
  5. Venkatesh Iyer: Had to go to NCA just to start walking again
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment