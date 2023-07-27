FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2

Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women’s World Cup as it stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-host’s tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond’s opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

🏴FULL TIME! in Lang Park 🏟️



🇦🇺 Australia 2-3 Nigeria 🇳🇬



Emily Van Egmond 45+1' (1-0)

Uchenna Kanu 45+5' (1-1)

Osinachi Ohale 65' (1-2)

Asisat Oshoala 72' (1-3)

Alanna Kennedy 90+10' (2-3)#SoarSuperFalcons#FIFAWWC#AUSNGAcpic.twitter.com/dHdpAZ4cYm — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) July 27, 2023

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of its finest wins in its ninth appearance at the global showpiece.

The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference. The 11-time African champion plays eliminated Ireland in its last group match.

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to qualify for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.