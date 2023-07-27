MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller

The USA and the Netherlands shared the spoils as the teams played a 1-1 draw in their FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Group E match on Thursday.

Published : Jul 27, 2023 08:28 IST , WELLINGTON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Lindsey Horan (3rd R) of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser.
Lindsey Horan (3rd R) of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lindsey Horan (3rd R) of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring the equaliser. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A second-half goal from co-captain Lindsey Horan allowed the United States to fight back for a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in a thrilling Women’s World Cup Group E match on Thursday.

The fiercely-fought re-run of the 2019 final lived up to its billing and both sides had good chances to win the fixture in an action-packed final 20 minutes.

The Dutch had struck first through a brilliant strike from Jill Roord from the edge of the box in the 17th minute, and the U.S. went in at halftime trailing in a World Cup match for the first time since 2011.

Jill Roord (1st L) of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal.
Jill Roord (1st L) of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Jill Roord (1st L) of Netherlands celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s first goal. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Horan answered in the 62nd minute with a great run to the near post to power an unstoppable header past Dutch goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

The Americans had not been held to a draw in a World Cup match since 2015 and will rue their effort early in the game as well as an inability to take their chances at the end.

“Even though it didn’t finish the way we wanted (it) to finish I thought it was a good match for our team,” said U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“What you saw in the second half is what you’re going to see going forward as a baseline.”

The USA remains top of Group E on goal difference from the Dutch heading into their final match against Portugal next Tuesday, but the Netherlands will be confident of erasing that advantage when they take on Vietnam at the same time.

“These games are battles from the first second to the last ... the only thing you can say is women’s football has evolved a lot,” said Netherlands coach Andries Jonker.

“Before the match, I didn’t want a draw - we wanted to win. But after the second half, that’s what we wanted because the U.S. were really strong.”

The Netherlands broke the early impasse when Lieke Martens pierced the U.S. defence to get the Dutch into the attacking third, and Victoria Pelova cut the ball back for Roord to drill it past American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

The Americans reacted immediately to attempts by Trinity Rodman and Horan that the Netherlands keeper was able to save but were given another fright in the 29th minute when Dominique Janssen fired a sizzling shot just over the bar.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: France skipper Renard doubtful for Brazil clash

The U.S. team, which is on the hunt for an unprecedented third consecutive title, came out in the second half with renewed resolve and got its reward when Horan equalised just after the hour mark.

Morgan thought she had put them in front a couple of minutes later when she put the ball in the net from Rodman’s pass, but the striker was ruled offside.

Ertz prevented disaster for the Americans in the 80th minute when she got her foot in front of the ball to block Esmee Brugts’s shot after a well-worked move by the Dutch.

As the US piled forward in search of a winner, Rodman screwed a shot wide of the far post, and Sophia Smith had an effort headed off the line by Lieke Martens, but the Dutch held firm to secure a point.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

USWNT

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands
    PTI
  3. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
  4. Spain grants nationality to Iran chess star Sara Khadem who shunned veil
    AFP
  5. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  2. What happened when USA played Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup the last time?
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Canada finds its feet in a 2-1 win over gutsy Ireland
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Greenwood confident England can shed its goalscoring issues
    Reuters
  5. USA vs Netherlands: Rose Lavelle returns to FIFA Women’s World Cup as a smarter player in 2019
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Defending champion United States held 1-1 by Netherlands in thriller
    Reuters
  2. Indian men’s team plays out 1-1 draw with Netherlands
    PTI
  3. Dennis hopes for a clean fight in Formula E title showdown
    Reuters
  4. Spain grants nationality to Iran chess star Sara Khadem who shunned veil
    AFP
  5. Former Brazil player Polga arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support
    Aneesh Dey _11547
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment