MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Coach faces questions with Australia ‘teetering’

The Matildas could have sealed their place in the last 16 with victory against Nigeria but the defeat left Australia needing to beat Canada to stay in the competition.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 09:28 IST , Sydney, Australia - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Tony Gustavsson, Head Coach of Australia, is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria.
Tony Gustavsson, Head Coach of Australia, is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Tony Gustavsson, Head Coach of Australia, is seen prior to the FIFA Women’s World Cup match between Australia and Nigeria. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson was facing questions on Friday after a stunning 3-2 defeat to Nigeria left the Women’s World Cup co-host “teetering on the edge of something deep and dark”.

The Matildas could have sealed their place in the last 16 with victory in front of a sell-out Brisbane crowd on Thursday and took the lead in first-half injury time through Emily van Egmond.

But Nigeria struck back on the stroke of half-time through Uchenna Kanu and scored twice more in the second half before Gustavsson’s side pulled a goal back deep into injury time at the end of the match.

The defeat left Australia needing to beat Olympic champion Canada on Monday to stay in the competition.

The Swede Gustavsson was under pressure afterwards to explain why he left it until the 82nd minute to make his first substitution -- they were losing 3-1 by then.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England

And when he did make his first change, he took off an attacker and brought on a defender in Clare Polkinghorne, and pushed defender Alanna Kennedy up front.

That exposed Australia’s lack of goalscoring options with Sam Kerr injured, and Kennedy did score very late on, but Gustavsson’s tactics were nevertheless in the spotlight.

Former men’s international goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer told  Optus Sport: “I think when he looks back at those substitutions when he made them and the type of substitutions he made, I think he’ll look back with a little bit of regret.”

Former Matilda Amy Chapman agreed: “He needed to go for it. There’s a 3-1 gap there. It’s too late.”

Schwarzer put the question to Gustavsson, who replied: “As a coach, you always evaluate after the game, do you do it in the right moment, when do you do those subs?

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Fired-up Horan shows mettle as US co-captain, says coach

“I’m going to look back at it and see if it was the right moment.”

Australia had plenty of the ball, especially in the first half, but Nigeria were more clinical.

Local media said Gustavsson should have done better with his substitutions, but also felt the Matildas had enough chances to win the game -- 27 attempts at goal to Nigeria’s 11.

“After coming into this tournament riding a wave of positivity — especially compared to the other teams in their group — the Matildas are teetering on the edge of something deep and dark and vastly cold,” said Australian broadcaster ABC.

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Tony Gustavsson

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 23/1 (5.4) vs North; Tendulkar gets first wicket on debut for South vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Coach faces questions with Australia ‘teetering’
    AFP
  3. Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Fired-up Horan shows mettle as US co-captain, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Fifa Women’s World Cup

  1. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Coach faces questions with Australia ‘teetering’
    AFP
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Fired-up Horan shows mettle as US co-captain, says coach
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Argentina, South Africa hopes dented by thrilling draw
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Nigeria stuns Australia 3-2
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deodhar Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 3: East 23/1 (5.4) vs North; Tendulkar gets first wicket on debut for South vs North East
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA Women’s World Cup: Coach faces questions with Australia ‘teetering’
    AFP
  3. Frances Tiafoe launches a charitable fund at the tennis center where he grew up
    AP
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England
    Reuters
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Fired-up Horan shows mettle as US co-captain, says coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment