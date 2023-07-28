MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: TUC requests employers to be flexible with employees wanting to cheer on England

The TUC suggested arranging a location on company premises for staff to watch the game; allowing staff to work flexible hours, either coming in early or later to finish shifts; and being flexible with annual leave requests.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 08:54 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England players huddle before their match against Haiti at Brisbane Stadium.
England players huddle before their match against Haiti at Brisbane Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Britain’s Trades Union Council has issued a plea to employers: be flexible with employees keen to cheer on England at the Women’s World Cup.

“The Women’s World Cup is a landmark sporting event. Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams,” TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said in a release. “Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams.”

The European champion takes on Denmark in its second game of the World Cup at 9:30 a.m. BST (0830 GMT).

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup: England used to playing with target on its back, says Wiegman

The TUC suggested arranging a location on company premises for staff to watch the game; allowing staff to work flexible hours, either coming in early or later to finish shifts; and being flexible with annual leave requests.

“Our Lionesses inspired the nation with their historic Euros win (in 2022),” said Nowak, an England and Everton supporter. “Employers shouldn’t score an own goal by acting like killjoys.”

Fans wearing lions costumes are seen during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium.
Fans wearing lions costumes are seen during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between England and Haiti at Brisbane Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
“Bosses should try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home — and give employees the flexibility to make the time back after the game.”

Brazil’s government has pushed back start times to allow public employees to watch their national team’s matches. If kick-off is 8 a.m., for example, employees can report to work at noon.

