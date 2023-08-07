MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Teenager Guzman to join Colombia’s youth push

Guzman will slot into Colombia’s defence in place of fullback Manuela Vanegas, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the 1-0 defeat to Morocco in its last group match.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 10:15 IST , MELBOURNE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Brazil’s Dudinha (R) and Colombia’s Ana Maria Guzman (L) vie for the ball during their Women’s U-20 World Cup quarter final football match at the National stadium in San Jose, on August 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
File Photo: Brazil’s Dudinha (R) and Colombia’s Ana Maria Guzman (L) vie for the ball during their Women’s U-20 World Cup quarter final football match at the National stadium in San Jose, on August 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A Colombian team inspired by the flair of 18-year-old Linda Caicedo at the Women’s World Cup will welcome another wunderkind to the grand stage when Ana Maria Guzman takes the field in the round-of-16 clash against Jamaica on Tuesday.

Guzman, a few months Caicedo’s junior, will slot into Colombia’s defence in place of fullback Manuela Vanegas, who is suspended after picking up a second yellow card in the 1-0 defeat to Morocco in its last group match.

With Caicedo up forward, Guzman will give Colombia a second teenage threat, the pair set to combine in a third World Cup in 12 months after playing in the under-17 and under-20 tournaments last year.

“To be with Linda is something extremely special for me,” Guzman, 18, told reporters at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Monday.

Also Read: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: USWNT's Julie Ertz hints at retirement from international play

“Yes we are the youngest players but we are skilled and we are aware that once we are onto the pitch we will give our very best and we will break our backs for this shirt.”

After failing to qualify for France in 2019, Colombia has already matched its World Cup best, a last-16 appearance at the 2015 tournament in Canada.

With heavyweight Brazil crashing out of the group phase in Australia and New Zealand, Colombia is the only South American nation left.

A commitment to youth development has underpinned Las Cafeteras’ (the Coffee Growers’) resurgence and the future is bright.

Colombia made the quarterfinals of the under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica and was runner-up at the under-17 tournament in India, losing to Spain in the decider.

Senior women’s head coach Nelson Abadia, who is heavily involved in the junior programmes, said Guzman and Caicedo were part of a core of young talent developed for national duty since they were 12.

Also Read: Women's World Cup 2023: Tearful end to Megan Rapinoe's charismatic career

“Thank God everything pulled off and thanks as well to the executive committee because they were backing this plan,” Abadia told reporters.

“We’ve been stimulating their growth so that they can be who they are currently on this world stage of football.”

Caicedo scored a goal in both the 2-0 defeat of South Korea and the 2-1 upset of heavyweight Germany in the group stage, but no Colombian player found the back of the net against Morocco.

Jamaica, which reached the knockout phase for the first time with three clean sheets and a solitary goal, could prove a tough nut to crack in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Abadia said Colombia’s finishing against Morocco was below par, and his players had lacked desperation late in what was effectively a dead rubber for the South Americans.

“But you know every game is different. We will face tomorrow’s game with intelligence and with good management,” he added. (

Related Topics

FIFA Women's World Cup /

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup /

Colombia

