FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: USWNT’s Julie Ertz hints at retirement from international play

Ertz was part of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and she also played in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 08:41 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Julie Ertz of the U.S. look dejected as the United States are knocked out of the World Cup.
Julie Ertz of the U.S. look dejected as the United States are knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Julie Ertz of the U.S. look dejected as the United States are knocked out of the World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Julie Ertz, a longtime defender for the United States women’s national team, suggested that she might have played her final international game Sunday following the Americans’ devastating loss to Sweden in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I think for me it’s just emotional because it’s probably my last game ever being able to have the honour to wear this crest,” Ertz, 31, said as she fought back tears during a postgame interview on the  FOX broadcast. “... It’s just tough. I feel like it’s just an emotional time.

“It’s been an absolute ride. I learned so much about myself as a player but even as a person.”

Sweden won 5-4 on penalty kicks in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals, leaving the U.S. shut out of the medal round for the first time in the Women’s World Cup competition.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup: U.S. deserved to beat Sweden, says defiant Andonovski

Ertz was part of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 2015 and 2019, and she also played in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Ertz has scored 10 goals over 122 international appearances.

It wasn’t clear that Ertz would be part of the current team after giving birth to her first child, son Madden, last August.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ertz worked out in Phoenix, where her husband, Zach Ertz, plays for the Arizona Cardinals, with the academy team of the second-tier USL Championship side Phoenix Rising to prepare. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski sent coaches to watch her play.

“You’re never guaranteed anything. And I knew that I needed games and to perform,” Ertz said, according to the Times. “I just felt I was in a good place if Vlatko felt like I could help the team.”

She was chosen for the team and mentored the young U.S. players.

“The future is in absolutely great hands,” Ertz said, adding, “I’m so excited for (the USWNT) in the future.”

The next major tournament for the USWNT will take place at the Paris Olympics next year.

Ertz remains on the roster of Angel City FC, the Los Angeles entry in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Veteran Megan Rapinoe, 38, earlier announced she would retire from USWNT play after the World Cup. She also plans to retire from the OL Reign of the NWSL after the season.

