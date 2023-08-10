MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Netherlands striker Beerensteyn glad ‘big-mouth’ US out of tournament

The United States defeated the Dutch 2-0 in the final in 2019 but its bid for an unprecedented third World Cup title in a row ended on penalties to Sweden in the last 16.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 10:13 IST , WELLINGTON - 2 MINS READ

AFP
File Photo: Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn, left, evades South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
File Photo: Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn, left, evades South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn, left, evades South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn said Thursday she celebrated the United States crashing out of the Women’s World Cup, saying the beaten holders had “a really big mouth”.

The United States defeated the Dutch 2-0 in the final in 2019 but its bid for an unprecedented third World Cup title in a row ended on penalties to Sweden in the last 16.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, ‘Yes! Bye!’

“Because from the start of this tournament, they had already a really big mouth,” Beerensteyn said on the eve of the Netherlands’ quarterfinal against Spain in Wellington.

“They were talking already about the final and stuff.

Also Read: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Bronze says England not happy with performance

“I was just thinking: you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.”

The US opened its World Cup defence with a 3-0 win over Vietnam but failed to win another game, including drawing 1-1 with the Netherlands in the group phase.

The Americans’ exit in the last 16 was their worst performance ever at the World Cup.

“I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament,” added Beerensteyn.

“For them, it’s a thing that they have to take with them in the future -- don’t start to talk about something that’s far away.

“I hope that they will learn from that.”

