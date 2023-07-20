MagazineBuy Print

FIFA Women’s World Cup: US players taking nothing for granted against ‘wildcard’ Vietnam

The Americans are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title in Australia and New Zealand and, on paper, are in a totally different league to tournament debutants Vietnam

Published : Jul 20, 2023 17:39 IST , AUCKLAND - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Alex Morgan will be key for USWNT in its opening match against Vietnam.
Alex Morgan will be key for USWNT in its opening match against Vietnam. | Photo Credit: AP
Alex Morgan will be key for USWNT in its opening match against Vietnam. | Photo Credit: AP

Four-times champion the United States will take no chances against an unfamiliar opponent on Saturday when it kicks off its Women’s World Cup campaign at Eden Park against “wildcard” underdogs Vietnam.

The Americans are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title in Australia and New Zealand and, on paper, are in a totally different league to tournament debutants Vietnam, which is ranked 32nd in the world.

While a tougher match against 2019 finalist the Netherlands awaits in its second Group E game, defender Crystal Dunn said they would not take their eye off the ball.

“We’ve got to get through this game before we even consider talking about the second game,” said Dunn.

“We haven’t played against Vietnam, this is a team that we have some footage on but we’ve obviously never played against them but I think they’re going to bring their best game and we know that going in.”

U.S. forward Lynn Williams said they would need to be prepared for “a different style of play”.

“Vietnam is a little bit of a wildcard,” she told reporters.

“It’s just (up to) our ability to adapt. Obviously every single opponent that we play, we scout them and then half the time it’s not what we scouted so just trust in each other.” (Reporting by Amy Tennery in Auckla

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

