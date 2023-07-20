Five attackers to watch out for at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

The FIFA Women’s World Cup got underway at the Eden Park stadium on Thursday with co-host New Zealand securing a narrow 1-0 win against Norway.

The tournament will have some of the best players in women’s football across the globe as 32 countries will battle it out in a bid to be crowned as world champion.

Here are five attackers to watch out for in this year’s Women’s World Cup:

Sam Kerr - Australia

An inevitable name on the list is the Australian forward Sam Kerr. Kerr’s list of records is long, starting from her debut for her national side at the age of 15. This will be her fourth appearance in the quadrennial showpiece and the second as Australia’s captain. In the previous edition, she scored five goals, including four against Jamaica.

Kerr has been a consistent performer in the WSL as well. Last season the 29-year-old was a standout figure for Chelsea, which clinched the league title for the fourth time in a row. Kerr comes into this World Cup after scoring 17 goals in 31 matches across competitions for Chelsea and will hope to keep the momentum kicking for Australia, the co-host.

Khadija Shaw - Jamaica

Jamaican forward Khadija Shaw is a compulsive addition to this list. She’s coming into the World Cup on the back of a brilliant season with Manchester City in the Women’s Super League (WSL). The 26-year-old scored a whopping 31 goals in 30 games in the 2022-23 season and helped her club secure a top-four finish. Additionally, Shaw is the all-time leading goalscorer for Jamaica with 56 goals under her belt.

Jamaica will need Shaw’s firepower up front after being placed in a rather competitive group F, alongside heavyweights such as Brazil and France.

Alex Morgan - United States

USWNT captain Alex Morgan might be 34 years old but she still possesses the attributes one would expect from a lethal striker. The 15-goal 2022-23 season with San Diego Wave FC in the National Women’s Soccer League is a testament to her mobility and striking capabilities.

Morgan was a part of two World Cup-winning USWNT sides and was also a part of the gold-medal-winning side in the 2012 Olympics. Morgan has earned 207 international caps, notching up 121 goals. With two consecutive World Cup titles in their cabinet, Morgan and Co. will be optimistic about a record-breaking hat-trick of titles, a feat that hasn’t been achieved in the history of the sport.

Alexandra Popp - Germany

Alexandra Popp is one of the biggest names in Germany, scaling unimaginable heights. She is a seven-time Bundesliga champion, Euro runner up and has an Olympic gold in her cabinet. But she’s had a fair share of heartbreaks as well. She had to miss the 2013 European Championship, due to an ankle injury, which Germany won and also missed the 2017 edition of the tournament due to yet another injury. Despite such injury setbacks, the 32-year-old has scored 62 goals in 128 international appearances.

Germany will fancy at least a Round of 16 finish, after being drawn into a relatively less-competitive group alongside Colombia, Morocco and South Korea. Popp will try to translate all her experience into this World Cup, in a bid to clinch the one trophy that has eluded her.

Asisat Oshoala - Nigeria

Asisat Oshoala comes into this World Cup on the back of an impressive season with Barcelona, scoring 21 goals in 28 appearances and is the only player from Nigeria to be nominated for the Ballon d’Or feminin.

Oshoala, who has found the back of the net in the previous two editions of the tournament, will aim to replicate the same and help Nigeria qualify for the Round of 16 for the first time ever.