FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group G: Sweden favourite for Round of 16, WWC 2023 Team previews

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Group G will have powerhouse Sweden in action with recent Women’s Super League winner Magdalena Eriksson in action in Australia and New Zealand.

Published : Jul 19, 2023 23:14 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sweden, a team packed with individual talents has its ethos of the team centred around teamwork, and will hope to capitalise on it for World Cup glory in Australia and New Zealand.
Sweden, a team packed with individual talents has its ethos of the team centred around teamwork, and will hope to capitalise on it for World Cup glory in Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images
Sweden, a team packed with individual talents has its ethos of the team centred around teamwork, and will hope to capitalise on it for World Cup glory in Australia and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

World number three Sweden is the favourite to progress as the table-topper from Group G with Italy and Argentina battling it out to join as the second-placed teams in the knockouts.

South Africa, who made its World Cup debut in 2019, will look to get its first tournament points on the board.

Here is a preview of the four teams from Group G in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:

Sweden

Sweden has an impressive pedigree in World Cups with a runner-up and two third-place finishes, most recently in the 2019 edition. While the ‘Golden Generation’ may have missed the boat, Sweden still possesses enough quality across the board to be considered among the favourites. The team will also want to put behind the disappointment of the semifinal exit at the Euros last year.

Sweden is a team packed with individual talents but its ethos is centred around teamwork.

Peter Gerhardsson will also have to work out how he gets the best out of Fridolina Rolfo. Sweden failed to get the best out of the attacker at the Euros in the No. 10 role, but Barcelona deployed her as a left-back to considerable success.

Her ball-carrying ability from the position enabled her to create plenty of chances for the team, while setting up eight assists in Barcelona’s league and Champions League winning season.

The team also has other creative and attacking players in Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Kosovare Asllani (Milan) and Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), while Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich) offers defensive strength at the back.

Sweden in World Cups
No of World Cups played: 8
No of World Cup matches played: 40
No of World Cup goals: 71
Current FIFA Ranking: 3
Road to World Cup: UEFA qualification Group A winner
Coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Key player: Fridolina Rolfo
Sweden squad
Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom, Jennifer Falk, Zecira Musovic
Defenders: Jonna Andersson, Nathalie Bjorn, Magdalena Eriksson, Amanda Ilestedt, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg, Linda Sembrant
Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl, Kosovare Asllani, Hanna Bennison, Lina Hurtig, Elin Rubensson, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Olivia Schough, Caroline Seger
Forwards: Stina Blackstenius, Rebecka Blomqvist, Sofia Jakobsson, Madelen Janogy, Fridolina Rolfo

Italy

While Italy had a near-perfect qualification for the World Cup, the manner of its capitulation in the Euros would have raised some concerns. Italy failed to win any of its group stage matches while conceding seven goals in the first-round exit.

AS Roma ended Juventus’ domination in the Serie A by claiming its first league title and head coach Milena Bertolini naming eight players in the World Cup squad.

RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue

Midfielder Manuela Giugliano and forward Valentina Giacinti combined to top the chart in the top attacking involvement in open play in the Serie A and Bertolini will hope to get the best out of the pair for the national team.

Italy in World Cups
No of World Cups played: 3
No of World Cup matches played: 12
No of World Cup goals: 20
Current FIFA Ranking: 16
Road to World Cup: UEFA qualification Group G winner
Coach: Milena Bertolini
Key player: Manuela Giugliano
Italy squad
Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi, Francesca Durante, Laura Giuliani
Defenders: Elisa Bartoli, Lisa Boattin, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Martina Lenzini, Elena Linari, Benedetta Orsi, Cecilia Salvai
Midfielders: Arianna Caruso, Valentina Cernoia, Giulia Dragoni, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Emma Severini
Forwards: Chiara Beccari, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Valentina Giacinti, Cristiana Girelli, Benedetta Glionna, Annamaria Serturini

Argentina

Argentina will be aiming to make it past the group stage for the first time in four attempts and will be hopeful of achieving its first objective. The opening game against Italy will be key for the South American nation.

Argentina is historically low scorers in World Cups but the presence of Yamila R odriguez, who was the top-scorer in the Copa with six goals, could help change that.

Central midfielders Diana Falfan and Lorena Benitez are also key players in the squad.

Argentina in World Cups
No of World Cups played: 3
No of World Cup matches played: 9
No of World Cup goals: 5
Current FIFA Ranking: 28
Road to World Cup: Copa America Femenina third place
Coach: German Portanova
Key player: Yamila Rodriguez
Argentina squad
Goalkeepers: Vanina Correa, Lara Esponda, Abigail Chaves
Defenders: Adriana Sachs, Eliana Stabile, Julieta Cruz, Aldana Cometti, Sophia Braun, Miriam Mayorga, Gabriela Chavez
Midfielders: Vanesa Santana, Romina Nunez, Daiana Falfan, Dalila Ippolito, Lorena Benítez, Camila Gomez Ares, Estefania Banini
Forwards: Paulina Gramaglia, Yamila Rodriguez, Florencia Bonsegundo, Mariana Larroquette, Chiara Singarella, Erica Lonigro

South Africa

The African team is the third-lowest ranked team in the tournament and the Desiree Ellis-coached team will have a hard task of getting its first points on board in what is the nation’s successive World Cup appearance.

The Banyana Banyana come into the World Cup full of confidence after its first-ever AFCON title.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

But the preparation for the World Cup has not been smooth by any means due to the players’ financial dispute with the federation. Many of the players opted out of the friendly match against Botswana earlier this month which it lost 0-5. The dispute has now been resolved.

South Africa in World Cups
No of World Cups played: 1
No of World Cup matches played: 3
No of World Cup goals: 1
Current FIFA Ranking: 54
Road to World Cup: Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner
Coach: Desiree Ellis
Key player: Thembi Kgatlana
South Africa squad
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swart, Kebotseng Moletsane
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Bongeka Gamede, Fikile Magama, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bambanani Mbane, Lebohang Ramalepe
Midfielders: Kholosa Biyana, Sibulele Holweni, Refiloe Jane, Nomvula Kgoale, Robyn Moodaly, Linda Motlhalo
Forwards: Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Thembi Ngatlana, Hildah Magaia, Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Wendy Shongwe

