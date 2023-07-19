FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group G: Sweden favourite for Round of 16, WWC 2023 Team previews

World number three Sweden is the favourite to progress as the table-topper from Group G with Italy and Argentina battling it out to join as the second-placed teams in the knockouts.
South Africa, who made its World Cup debut in 2019, will look to get its first tournament points on the board.
Here is a preview of the four teams from Group G in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:
Sweden
Sweden has an impressive pedigree in World Cups with a runner-up and two third-place finishes, most recently in the 2019 edition. While the ‘Golden Generation’ may have missed the boat, Sweden still possesses enough quality across the board to be considered among the favourites. The team will also want to put behind the disappointment of the semifinal exit at the Euros last year.
Sweden is a team packed with individual talents but its ethos is centred around teamwork.
Peter Gerhardsson will also have to work out how he gets the best out of Fridolina Rolfo. Sweden failed to get the best out of the attacker at the Euros in the No. 10 role, but Barcelona deployed her as a left-back to considerable success.
Her ball-carrying ability from the position enabled her to create plenty of chances for the team, while setting up eight assists in Barcelona’s league and Champions League winning season.
The team also has other creative and attacking players in Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Kosovare Asllani (Milan) and Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), while Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern Munich) offers defensive strength at the back.
Sweden in World Cups
Sweden squad
Italy
While Italy had a near-perfect qualification for the World Cup, the manner of its capitulation in the Euros would have raised some concerns. Italy failed to win any of its group stage matches while conceding seven goals in the first-round exit.
AS Roma ended Juventus’ domination in the Serie A by claiming its first league title and head coach Milena Bertolini naming eight players in the World Cup squad.
RELATED: FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule: Complete details of WWC 2023, teams, dates, timing, venue
Midfielder Manuela Giugliano and forward Valentina Giacinti combined to top the chart in the top attacking involvement in open play in the Serie A and Bertolini will hope to get the best out of the pair for the national team.
Italy in World Cups
Italy squad
Argentina
Argentina will be aiming to make it past the group stage for the first time in four attempts and will be hopeful of achieving its first objective. The opening game against Italy will be key for the South American nation.
Argentina is historically low scorers in World Cups but the presence of Yamila R odriguez, who was the top-scorer in the Copa with six goals, could help change that.
Central midfielders Diana Falfan and Lorena Benitez are also key players in the squad.
Argentina in World Cups
Argentina squad
South Africa
The African team is the third-lowest ranked team in the tournament and the Desiree Ellis-coached team will have a hard task of getting its first points on board in what is the nation’s successive World Cup appearance.
The Banyana Banyana come into the World Cup full of confidence after its first-ever AFCON title.
ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023
But the preparation for the World Cup has not been smooth by any means due to the players’ financial dispute with the federation. Many of the players opted out of the friendly match against Botswana earlier this month which it lost 0-5. The dispute has now been resolved.
South Africa in World Cups
South Africa squad
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI: India aims for series clean sweep in 100th Test against West Indies
- FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group G: Sweden favourite for Round of 16, WWC 2023 Team previews
- FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group H: Germany’s Popp looks for WWC 2023 glory, Team previews, analysis
- Leipzig signs Dutch midfielder Simons on one-year loan from PSG
- Emerging Asia Cup: Hangargekar takes fiver, Sudharsan hits ton as India A smashes Pakistan A by 8 wickets
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE