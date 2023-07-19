FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group H: Germany’s Popp looks for WWC 2023 glory, Team previews, analysis

Germany and South Korea will be tipped to take the one-two place in this group, while Colombia and Morocco have individual stars who could create a ripple or two.

Incidentally, the group comprises of four runner-ups of their respective confederation competitions from last year.

Here is a preview of the four teams from Group H in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023:

Colombia

This will be the South American nation’s first World Cup appearance since 2015.

Colombia has one of the most talented young forwards in the game in Linda Caicedo. Caicedo, 18, was the top-scorer in the U-17 World Cup in India, during Colombia’s loss in the final, has been fast-tracked to the senior team. She also earned a transfer to Real Madrid at the start of the year.

The trio of Caicedo, Mayra Ramirez and Manuela Vanegas had scoring contributions in the Copa America and will be looking to replicate that touch Down Under.

Ramirez, who plays for Levante, has a total of 25 goal contributions (14 goals, 11 assists) this season.

Colombia in World Cups: No of World Cups played: 2 No of World Cup matches played: 7 No of World Cup goals: 4 Current FIFA Ranking: 25 Road to World Cup: Copa America Femenina runner-up Coach: Nelson Abadia Key player: Linda Caicedo Colombia squad: Goalkeepers: Catalina Pérez, Sandra Sepúlveda, Luisa Fernanda Agudelo Defenders: Daniela Caracas, Jorelyn Carabali, Mónica Ramos, Daniela Arias, Ana María Guzmán, María Morales, María Fernanda Viáfara Midfielders: Carolina Arias, Daniela Montoya, Diana Ospina, Lorena Bedoya, Manuela Vanegas, Marcela Restrepo, María Camila Reyes, Liced Serna Forwards: Catalina Usme, Ivonne Chacón, Lady Andrade, Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramírez, Leicy Santos, Gabriela Urueña

Germany

Germany will want to put behind its disappointment of the Euro final from last summer and achieve glory on the world stage. It’s been 15 years since Germany won the World Cup and it hasn’t made the final in the last three editions.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s group possesses the right mix of youth and experience sprinkled with world-class quality to go all the way. However, in the lead-up to the World Cup, Germany was stunned by Zambia, the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup in a friendly last week.

RELATED: How much is the FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money and where does is compare to that of men?

Striker Alexandra Popp, who missed the Euro final, will be crucial to Germany’s chances. She was the top-scorer in the women’s Bundesliga and has the knack of finishing chances and scoring out of nothing.

Bayern Munich’s Lea Schuller was right behind her in the scoring chart with 14 goals in the Bundesliga. Midfielder Jule Brand, 20, is another star waiting to make a mark at the World Cup.

Germany in World Cups: No of World Cups played: 8 No of World Cup matches played: 30 No of World Cup goals: 121 Current FIFA Ranking: 2 Road to World Cup: UEFA qualification Group H winner Coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg Key player: Alexandra Popp Germany squad: Goalkeepers: Ann-Kartin Berger, Merle Frohms, Stina Johannes Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Chantal Hagel, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sophia Kleinherne, Sjoeke Nusken, Felicitas Rauch Midfielders: Sara Dabritz, Laura Freigang, Svenja Huth, Lena Lattwein, Melanie Leupolz, Lina Magull, Lena Oberdorf Forwards: Alexandra Popp, Lea Schuller, Jule Brand, Klara Buhl, Nicole Anyomi, Sydney Lohmann

South Korea

South Korea stunned the Asian Cup tournament favourite Australia in the quarterfinals last year and lost the final in dramatic circumstances when it blew a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 in the final minute.

A lot will rest on the boots of diminutive creative midfielder Ji So-Yun. Ji, 32, can impact play with her set-piece ability and her creativity with her line-breaking passes from deep. The former Chelsea player also has a knack for scoring from distance.

Ji will also need the support from midfielders Cho So-hyun and Lee Geum-min to step up.

South Korea in World Cups: No of World Cups played: 3 No of World Cup matches played: 10 No of World Cup goals: 6 Current FIFA Ranking: 17 Road to World Cup: Women’s Asian Cup runner-up Coach: Colin Bell Key player: Ji So-Yun Germany squad: Goalkeepers: Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-geul, Ryu Ji-soo Defenders: Kim Hye-ri, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Sel-gi, Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Hong Hye-ji, Choo Hyo-joo Midfielders: Cho So-hyun, Ji So-yun, Lee Geum-min, Jeon Eun-ha, Kim Yun-ji, Chun Ga-ram, Bae Ye-bin Forwards: Choe Yu-ri, Son Hwa-yeon, Park Eun-sun, Moon Mi-ra, Kang Chae-rim, Casey Phai

Morocco

Morocco came narrowly close to winning its first AFCON title but couldn’t hold on to its 1-0 lead in the final. With star Tottenham Hotspur forward Rosella Ayane in its ranks, the African nation will dare to dream and hope to ride on the momentum from the men’s team’s showing in Qatar late last year.

ALSO READ: FIFA Women’s World Cup: A look at all WC records before WWC 2023

Whatever the result, this will be a huge moment for women’s football in the country in what will be its first-ever World Cup appearance.

In the build-up, Morocco held Italy and Switzerland to goalless draws but fell to a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica.