Co-host Australia welcomed captain Sam Kerr to the fray for the first time in the tournament as it beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Stadium Australia on Monday.
Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso scored the goals either side of half-time before Kerr, who has been absent with a calf injury, came on as a 78th-minute substitute to a huge roar from the crowd of 75,784.
Read: Bob Marley’s daughter lauded as ‘fairy godmother’ of Jamaican women’s team
Denmark dominated the early exchanges with Pernille Harder looking particularly dangerous but faded as the game went on with its first World Cup campaign since 2007 destined to end in the last 16.
Australia, which has reached the last eight at three previous World Cups but never gone further, moves on to meet either France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday with a place in the semifinals on the line.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Australia downs Denmark to reach quarterfinals
- India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India in hunt for third win; Lineups, match updates
- Babar Azam second only to Gayle after 10th T20 hundred
- Pakistan vs China; Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 LIVE score: Afraz scores PAK 2-1 CHN, India vs Korea
- Indian sports news wrap, August 7
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE